The Kim & Evans Family Foundation will host an “explosive” event with Dr. Kate Biberdorf, a.k.a. “Kate the Chemist,” on Saturday, March 25. There will be two shows — one at 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. — at Sussex Academy Elementary in Georgetown.
Biberdorf — a chemistry professor, science entertainer and bestselling author — is known for her exciting chemistry demonstrations where she blows stuff up, seeking to interest and engage her audience who might otherwise be intimidated by science. She has been featured on popular television programs including “The Today Show,” “Late Night with Steven Colbert” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
Tickets can be purchased in advance and start at $30. The foundation is also seeking sponsors to help support the event. Visit www.kimandevansff.org. for tickets, sponsorship information and updates on the event.
Proceeds from the event will support the Kim & Evan’s Family Foundation’s initiative to support local youth by benefitting Sussex Academy Elementary’s Nature Explore Classroom expansion project.
The Kim and Evans Family Foundation Inc. was established in 2017 to better the lives of disadvantaged people and animals in Sussex County and beyond. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.kimandevansff.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.