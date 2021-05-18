Michael Kanavy has been named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at University of the Sciences. Selection for the award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a C and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4 for courses taken in the fall of 2020.
Kanavy, a resident of Selbyville, is a physical therapy doctorate student.
University of the Sciences was founded in 1821 as Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, the first college of pharmacy in North America. It has grown to more than 30 degree-granting programs from bachelor’s through doctoral degrees in the health sciences, bench sciences, and healthcare business and policy fields. For more information, visit usciences.edu.