Michael Kanavy of Selbyville has been named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at University of the Sciences, the university announced this week. Selection for the award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a C and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4 for courses taken in the fall of 2019.
Kanavy is a physical therapy doctorate student.
