Michael Kanavy of Selbyville was among the graduates recognized during University of the Sciences’ 200th commencement celebration, a virtual event held on Wednesday, May 26. Kanavy graduated Summa Cum Laude with a doctorate in physical therapy.
Since its founding in 1821 as Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, the first college of pharmacy in North America, USciences has grown to more than 30 degree-granting programs from bachelor’s through doctoral degrees in the health sciences, bench sciences, and healthcare business and policy fields. For more information visit usciences.edu.