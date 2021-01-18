Gettysburg College recently announced academic achievements by two local students. Students whose semester averages were 3.6 or above at the college are placed on the Dean’s Honor List, and Hannah Kaan of Millsboro and Noelle Zimmerman of Ocean View were awarded that academic achievement in the Spring 2020 semester.
Founded in 1832, Gettysburg College is a four-year residential college of liberal arts and sciences. Alumni include Rhodes Scholars, a Nobel laureate and other scholars. The college enrolls 2,600 undergraduate students and is located on a 200-acre campus adjacent to the Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania.