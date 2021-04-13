Hannah Kaan of Millsboro has been placed on the Gettysburg College Dean’s Honor list for outstanding academic achievement in the Fall 2020 semester.
Students with a quality point average of 3.60 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) for a semester’s work are placed on the College’s Dean’s Honor List.
Founded in 1832, Gettysburg College is a four-year residential college of liberal arts and sciences with an academic tradition that includes Rhodes Scholars, a Nobel laureate and other distinguished scholars among its alumni. The college enrolls 2,600 undergraduate students and is located on a 200-acre campus adjacent to the Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania.