Hannah Kaan of Millsboro has been placed on the Gettysburg College Dean’s Honor list for outstanding academic achievement in the Spring 2020 semester, the college announced this week. Students with a quality point average of 3.60 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) for a semester’s work are placed on the College’s Dean’s Honor List.
Founded in 1832, Gettysburg College is a four-year residential college of liberal arts and sciences. The college enrolls 2,600 undergraduate students and is located on a 200-acre campus adjacent to the Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania.