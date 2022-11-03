Millsboro Middle School is the only middle school in Delaware with a Junior Optimist Club, aligned with the Maryland & Southern Delaware Optimist International service organization. Of the 28 newly inducted members of the Junior Optimist International Club at Millsboro Middle School, 26 are young women. All of the officers are girls in eighth grade hoping to serve the local community.
Loryn Leatherbury was elected president for the 2022-2023 school year, and this is the third year the Millsboro school has inducted Optimist members associated with Sussex County.
On Oct. 22, the Junior Optimist Club teamed up with the Surfrider Foundation to clean the beaches near Lewes and collected more than 75 pounds of trash in just one hour.
“We will be giving out food platters to people over Thanksgiving,” noted Leatherbury of her plans for this year. “Our December event is at a nursing home, and we will be making ornaments for the senior citizens.”
Shelley McBride is the faculty advisor and coordinator of the largely female club.
“We are the only school to have Junior Optimists in the state,” she said. “We will be working with St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Millsboro on our Thanksgiving food donation, and our Christmas ornament work has been coordinated through the Millsboro Indian River Senior Center.”
This year’s officers include Leatherbury, Ava Russ as vice president, Chloe Gravatt as treasurer and Brianna Jakotowicz as club secretary.
Indian River School District Assistant Superintendent Karen Blannard visited with the Optimists and encouraged their enthusiasm.
“It’s really great to see the energy and commitment of our young people,” she said upon meeting the new members.
“We are a premier volunteer organization in the country, and we develop optimism as a philosophy and a way of life,” said Leatherbury in her inaugural address. “Giving of oneself in service will advance the local community and our world. We have high self-esteem, and we share friendships” in Junior Optimist Club.
Optimist International Club provides more than 60,000 service projects in local communities every year, impacting more than 6 million people.