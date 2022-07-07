Jordan Marvel was named a 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year awards finalist by Indian River School District in May. Marvel has been a teacher for eight years. However, his Marvel family dates back more than 300 years in the U.S. and, as a history, psychology and social studies teacher, Marvel can tell people all about the rich traditions of the region.
Marvel teaches history, civics and economics at Sussex Central High School, and this fall will be moving his curriculum over to psychology, which is his first love. The award-winning teacher will also have AP Human Geography — which is more about anthropology and “the reasons why people migrated and live where they do,” he said.
But that “human geography” subject-matter knowledge also hits very close to home for him, and his family, in Sussex County.
Marvel attended Indian River High School (IRHS) and hails from Dagsboro. He went to college, earning his bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Delaware. He then earned his master’s degree in education at University of Wilmington.
“I was very honored to be named Teacher of the Year — especially at Sussex Central, where we have such a large, qualified staff,” said Marvel. “We have been nominated three times” in social studies. “There are a lot of really great teachers in Sussex County, and I know several of the other nominees. Some have even really taught with me before. So, I would have been happy with any of these nominees winning,” he added.
However, with Jennah Truitt, a special-education teacher at Lord Baltimore Elementary School taking home the big prize as “IRSD District Teacher of the Year” last spring, Marvel’s youth came sharply into view.
“I went to high school at Indian River with Jenna Truitt, and we have known each other since we were 14 years old,” said Marvel. “If I gave-up Teacher of the Year to anybody, I am glad it was her. We used to build floats for school spirit for our Class of 2007 over at her house!”
Marvel remarked on his transition from civics back to psychology.
“In eight years here, this is the first year I have not taught something for the first time,” in the curriculum, he said. “Next year, I am also teaching something for the first time. I am primarily a psych teacher, and next year I have all psych and then AP Human Geography, about why people live where they do, about climate and culture. It is more like anthropology.”
When a teacher slot for “psych became available to teach, I jumped on it. This is the closest I have come to having my dream schedule.”
Marvel said he loves the Sussex Central culture and appreciated working with Principal Bradley Layfield.
“I love working for Bradley. As long as he is at Central, I will be at Central.”
“I don’t know how the public office run is going to work out for him,” Marvel said of Layfield’s candidacy for the state House seat representing the 4th District (https://www.coastalpoint.com/news/state/layfield-declares-as-candidate-for-4th-district-house-race/article_cece3980-c199-11ec-aa82-2bde3035b6c2.html), “but I really like having him as principal. He has had my back a few times, and he very much will support his staff,” said Marvel.
“He will let the teachers teach and let us do what we do best,” complimented Marvel. “I think he can handle being our state representative and our principal.”
Marvel also is preparing to move to new school buildings.
“We are moving to a new facility, and I bet we will be over capacity even when we get there,” said Marvel about growth in Sussex County. “Everywhere you go, there is a new development. All the old farms are building 100-plus townhomes.”
The Marvel family settled in Dagsboro after originating in Lewes. According to Ancestry.com records, Phillip Marvel lived from 1735 to 1795, and he married Comfort Rodney (born 1738 and died 1801), a member of the founding Rodney family of Delaware. Phillip Marvel later married a Margaret Prettyman. There were seven children in total.
“My family has been in Sussex County since the 1740s,” said Jordan Marvel. “We have a famous name both locally and internationally.”
“My uncle Charles Marvel just passed last year, and he was 94,” said Marvel of his oldest relative. According to records, Charles Marvel was born and died on the Marvel family farm in Dagsboro. He was married for 76 years. “If you would ride around with him, he could tell you everything about our area,” said the civics teacher.
“He fought in the Navy in World War II and that is the only time he left Sussex County.”
Jordan’s Grandma Irene Marvel, wed to Charles, “is 93 years old, and she is still alive and kicking. They were married over 73 years together.”
“I am sort of a walking history lesson myself.”
Teaching style: It’s all about engagement
Marvel said, “I have a whole unit on how to keep kids engaged in school. Your cell phone is designed to be addictive. It’s like a dopamine hit. You hear: ‘This is good — you should keep doing it,’” from electronic devices.
“It can be fun and recreational, but it’s really a brain shot for checking your feed — and that is really a hard thing to break in a kid who is trying to study. One of the best devices, actually, is resting.”
“To my Sussex Central High students, if you are reading this: You need to drop that phone at least an hour before you go to sleep to make sure you are rested. You will feel better in the morning,” said Marvel.
In order to reach kids, “We need to remember to be memorable. You have to find what works for you as a teacher and be memorable,” said Marvel.
“Be yourself, and be open and natural with the kids. You have to make sure they have your attention, and you must have their attention,” said the Teacher of the Year award-winner.