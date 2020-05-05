John M. Clayton Elementary School announced on May 5 that it has been recognized as a Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students through PLTW Launch. It is one of 404 elementary schools across the U.S. to receive the honor.
This is the second consecutive year that JMC has received the honor.
PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of preK-12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S.
The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, John M. Clayton Elementary had to offer at least two PLTW Launch modules at each grade level and have more than 75 percent of the student body participating during the 2018-2019 school year.
Studies show that students decide as early as elementary school whether they like, and think they are good at, math and science. Whether designing a car safety belt or building digital animations based on their own short stories, PLTW Launch students can engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills, and develop a passion for and confidence in STEM subjects.
“It is a great honor to recognize John M. Clayton for its commitment to providing students with an excellent educational experience,” said Dr. Vince Bertram, president and CEO of PLTW. “They should be very proud of their work to ensure students have the knowledge and skills to be career ready and successful on any career path they choose.”
For more information about PLTW’s recognition program, visit pltw.org/our-programs/program-recognition.