JMC 2.jpg

Participants in the Family Literacy Program gather for a photo. Pictured, from left, are: Margaret Eckrich, with daughters Quinn and Emsley; teacher Nancy Smith; IRHS volunteer Molly Amerling; facilitator Khara Bauer; Lidia Espinosa, with daughters Kathy and Alondra; Dylan Waters, with son Avehn; teacher Courtney Salmon, with her sons; Karen Hostedler, with daughters Lillian and Elizabeth; teacher Christine Hutchins, Correen Robinson, with son Timothy; and IRHS volunteer Allison Browning. Not pictured are: Latoya Walters, with daughters Kaelynn and Kamrynn; Deysi Hernandez, with daughter Joselyn; Magdalena Rodriguez Lopez, with daughter Melany; Jenny Jerez, with sons Luiz and Jayden; Olga Gonzalez, with daughters Sofia and Maria; teacher Lori Ott; teacher Matt Redmiles; Cafeteria Manager Debbie Gora; and IRHS volunteers Xindy Chen, Ava Alberta, Kristopher Meister and Yoatci Terrones.

On Monday, Feb. 27, John M. Clayton Elementary School celebrated the completion of its second Family Literacy Program this school year.

A total of 10 families attended class for six weeks to learn the reading skills taught in the classroom in order to enhance their support at home. Each week, families read two stories that focused on different literary skills, including story elements, compare and contrast, cause and effect, sequence, point of view, and more. After working with teachers in class, families then took the books home for the week to read together as a family and complete the accompanying activities. The following week, families returned their books, shared their experiences and read two new stories that focused on new literacy skills.

JMC 1.jpg

Avehn Baine-Waters shares his completed point-of-view writing activity that aligned with the book ‘A Tale of Two Beasts.’

School officials said the program has been beneficial in building a reading routine at home, making connections between home and school, building relationships with teachers and families, and reinforcing education in all environments.

After each session, families, teachers and volunteers were able to enjoy a meal together in the school cafeteria. Dinners were provided by local Realtor Camilla Conlon and her husband, Kevin Conlon. Debbie Gora, JMC’s cafeteria manager, volunteered each night to serve the prepared food.

“JMC is appreciative of the community support that makes these programs possible,” officials said.

The books and materials were purchased using an educational grant from the Freeman Foundation. Local resident Linda Williams donated handmade knitted scarves and hats for each child participating in the program, and Mountaire Farms donated educational bags to each child.

JMC 3.jpg

Kaelynn Douglas, left, and Kamrynn Walters show off their personalized sight-word remotes that aligned with the book ‘This Book is Out of Control.’

The final class was spent celebrating each family for its accomplishments and everyone enjoyed a dinner of meals brought by each family.

“JMC is extremely proud of its students and their families for their commitment to education, and looks forward to hosting its annual literacy program again in the fall of next year,” officials said.