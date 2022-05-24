Kindergarteners (and their parents) hoping to enter John M. Clayton Elementary School's Spanish-immersion program are being invited for an open house. Pictured are participants and supporters of the first Latino Family Literacy Project at John M. Clayton Elementary School include, from left: Caroline Hevner, Elizabeth Espinoza, Oscar Regaldo, Suzanne Brady, Nancy Smith, Margarita Gil, Efrain Ramos and family, Maria Nieto, Alvaro Medina, Khara Bauer, Alonso Nieto, Audelio Sandoval, Severiano Chilel and family, Ilda Sandoval and family, Morgan Gray, Riley Murray, Gloria Matias and family, Logan Snapp, Jonathan Falcone, Tracy Arias-Munguia, Andrew Kelley, Karen Bunting, and Sadis Velásquez and family.