Kindergarteners (and their parents) hoping to enter John M. Clayton Elementary School's Spanish-immersion program are being invited for an open house. Pictured are participants and supporters of the first Latino Family Literacy Project at John M. Clayton Elementary School include, from left: Caroline Hevner, Elizabeth Espinoza, Oscar Regaldo, Suzanne Brady, Nancy Smith, Margarita Gil, Efrain Ramos and family, Maria Nieto, Alvaro Medina, Khara Bauer, Alonso Nieto, Audelio Sandoval, Severiano Chilel and family, Ilda Sandoval and family, Morgan Gray, Riley Murray, Gloria Matias and family, Logan Snapp, Jonathan Falcone, Tracy Arias-Munguia, Andrew Kelley, Karen Bunting, and Sadis Velásquez and family.

 Coastal Point • Submitted

John M. Clayton Elementary School will host a special kindergarten Spanish-immersion program open house on Wednesday, June 1, at 5 p.m.

The event will be for incoming kindergarten students who would like to apply for the Spanish immersion program for the 2022-2023 school year.

Attendees will learn about the JMC Spanish immersion program and have the opportunity to meet teachers, tour the school and hear from the school’s administrators. They will also receive assistance with the registration and school-choice application process.

For more information, contact John M. Clayton Elementary School at (302) 732-3808.

John M. Clayton is located at 252 Clayton Avenue in Frankford.