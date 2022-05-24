John M. Clayton Elementary School will host a special kindergarten Spanish-immersion program open house on Wednesday, June 1, at 5 p.m.
The event will be for incoming kindergarten students who would like to apply for the Spanish immersion program for the 2022-2023 school year.
Attendees will learn about the JMC Spanish immersion program and have the opportunity to meet teachers, tour the school and hear from the school’s administrators. They will also receive assistance with the registration and school-choice application process.
For more information, contact John M. Clayton Elementary School at (302) 732-3808.
John M. Clayton is located at 252 Clayton Avenue in Frankford.