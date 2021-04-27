John M. Clayton Elementary School students earned multiple Sussex County fire-prevention awards at a special ceremony on March 21 at the Millsboro Volunteer Fire Company. The school’s first-place poster and essay winners were submitted for county review for Grades K-5 and for a special category.
JMC students earning county awards included:
- Avery Bradford — 1st Place, Kindergarten;
- Olivia Owens — 1st Place, First Grade;
- Sofia Beranza — 1st Place, Second Grade;
- William Retzos — 1st Place, Fifth Grade;
- Colby Snedaker — 2nd Place, Fourth Grade; and
- Ingrid Mendoza — 3rd Place, Special Category.
Auxiliary member Jaime Swartz, a STEM teacher at JMC, serves as the coordinator of the Fire Prevention contest at the school. The JMC administration would like to highlight student participation, which was outstanding with the encouragement of Mrs. Swartz, teachers and parents/guardians. The entire staff at JMC are proud of all of the participants and wish them the best of luck at the State of Delaware awards, where the first place Sussex County winners will compete later this year.