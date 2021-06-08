Members of the John M. Clayton Elementary School Chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society (NEHS) participated in a community cleanup this spring.
Because service is an important pillar of their organization, students wanted to find a way to serve their community during the pandemic. In order to keep everyone safe, students participated in the litter pick-up individually or in small family groups with parent supervision. They submitted photos and videos of their activity to the group.
Students cleaned up roads, beaches, ballparks and more. This chapter comprises 66 fourth- and fifth-graders who excel in scholarship, leadership, service and character — the four pillars of the NEHS organization. “JMC is very proud of its honor society members and their commitment to serving their community,” officials said.