The Indian River School District will not reallocate its budget or raise taxes through a referendum to fund new statewide Delaware Department of Education mandates on counselor-to-student ratios for mental health.
The IRSD board recently refused to expand or match an Opportunity Fund grant from the State to allow “counselors to keep pace with new requirements for elementary students” to have more resources, according to school administrators in IRSD student special services.
James Fritz, recently elevated to vice president of the IRSD board, led the anti-tax and anti-mandate charge to torpedo the IRSD board’s authority to add funding from existing accounts or to take the matter to a public referendum.
“We have always relied on the [existing] public referendum funding to make our budgets work,” he said at the Board of Education meeting in June. “We are 70 cents lower than the next school district in what we ask of the public, in terms of IRSD schools, doing more with less.
“Our present debt service is simply the building funds for the new Sussex Central High School, and that debt is being paid down,” said Fritz. “All of the school bonds are being paid off,” he noted in refusing to take on additional debt to fund counselors. “Yes, an expense referendum may need to be on the table in a few years — and the Opportunity Fund grant you are bringing us today is a valid way” to fund. “It is important for the media to report and the public to understand that we are 70 cents behind the lowest tax rate for schools in the county.”
Rather than increase the funding resources to meet requirements under House Bill 100, the IRSD is actually reducing the local schools’ tax rate by $11.49 per capita, per household.
House Bill 100 is targeted to expanding social and mental health services for elementary school students and has passed into law. For the IRSD, that means a total counselor workforce of 26 teachers and professionals is required, which is not currently funded.
While HB 100 was designed to address increasing needs in elementary school populations, also soon to follow is House Bill 300 in the 2023-2024 school year and next legislative session, which is a newer measure to address the needs of middle-school students. Finally, House Bill 200 addresses expanding mental health services and counselor ratios for high-school students, but it has not yet moved in the Delaware state legislature.
“Our constituents are familiar with how we operate here,” noted Fritz in advocating for a school levy reduction, rather than capitulating to a state mandate for mental health for elementary kids. Joining him in voting “no” were Board Members Rodney Layfield, Gerry Pedin, Heather Statler and Constance Pryor, and Leolga Wright, who is now president of the local board of education. Dr. Donald Hattier joined the “no increase” vote after further consideration.
The state education department provided the Opportunity Fund to level the playing field for school districts by making needs-based grants to support new reading programs (such as CKLA in the IRSD) and new mental health services.
Judith Brittingham, director of IRSD student special services, said she believes jumping on the recently re-authorized Opportunity Fund was a way to gain money for the mental health staff component. The IRSD board did agree to fund $2.8 million for the new science-of-reading program but refused to match the Opportunity Fund to support additional mental health counselors.
Delaware’s Opportunity Funding program provides weighted funding and classroom-based support for low-income students and English learners in Delaware public schools. In June, Gov. John Carney signed legislation to increase that funding, as well as make the funding permanent in Delaware. By the 2025 fiscal year, funding for the program will more than double, to $60 million per year ($55 million in opportunity funding and $5 million in mental health and reading support).
Mental health and reading supports are targeted for the students who are identified as English learners (ELs) or low income, notes the State’s website. “These funds were provided to all schools that qualified for a reading interventionist under the Student Success Block Grant.”
“We are not saying, ‘Let’s throw a toga party here’ about local match funds,” said Hattier in originally advocating for Option 2, as presented by Brittingham, to match the Opportunity Fund. “There may need to be a referendum in the next two years or so. We will have an expense referendum then.”
“We do need these teachers, and we can get more now by leveraging the HB 100 pot of funding and the Opportunity Fund,” noted Brittingham in making the request. “But it comes with some local costs.”
Wright clarified the funding resources several times during the board meeting.
“So we can make this budget update [on counselors] without additional input or a vote from the public on a referendum?” she asked.
“Yes, the Opportunity Fund grant allows us to keep our counselors we have now in place and to keep pace with these new requirements,” Brittingham replied.
Wright noted that the total local match request would have added about $10 more per year to the school budget for these elementary students and would have still permitted IRSD to continue to reduce its debt. She calculated that, “It’s more than what have been asked for in the past.”
The IRSD has been on a capital-expenditures tear for the past four or five years to meet the requirement of expanding student populations. The IRSD has completed the new Howard T. Ennis School, which it operates for a statewide population, and is repurposing the older property. In the past quarter alone, IRSD has paid out $4.4 million for capital improvement expenses, including the new SCHS building fund.
Fiscal-year tax rates for schools have not been recalculated yet, and match taxes from the public have not been collected.
The Option 2 choice presented by Brittingham was to collect funds to pay the debt service on the buildings and “use some of the capital funds to cover the mental health counseling.” The total funding for schools in the district is more than $63 million.
“We cannot change the use of taxpayer money without a referendum,” stated Wright. “We understand there is a mental-health component here to support. However, the capital funds are for their intended purposes.”
The total IRSD per capita property tax rate for schools remains at $3.32, which is the lowest tax rate among Sussex County school districts, the next lowest being in Cape Henlopen.