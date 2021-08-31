The Indian River School District will implement a new online family portal for meal purchases in school cafeterias and online meal benefit applications for the 2021-2022 school year, officials announced this week. The new TITAN system will replace the previous K12 Payment Center system.
Families may open a new account in the TITAN system prior to the start of the school year. The TITAN online system can be accessed at https://family.titank12.com. Any remaining balances in the family’s K12 Payment Center account will automatically transfer to their new TITAN account.
District officials said parents should note that all IRSD students will continue to receive breakfast and lunch at no charge in 2021-2022, under the USDA’s Seamless Summer Option waiver. However, the TITAN point-of-sale system may be utilized for the purchase of any à la carte food items. Cash will also be accepted for such purchases.
For more information on the TITAN system, contact the IRSD Nutrition Services Department at (302) 436-1000.