Delaware schools are required to keep teaching kids, although buildings have been closed through June. But how do you encourage participation, while granting the leeway that comes with a hijacked school year? Indian River School District will use a grading system that allows for extra credit during the final month of classes.
“We can’t punish a kid’s grade point at this point in time, but we can entice kids to participate,” said Superintendent Mark Steele. “We are providing the opportunity to gain bonus points because we feel it is extremely important for students … to continue your learning with the new material.”
IRSD has used remote learning since March, communicating by internet, phone and worksheets, but not physical classrooms. After two months of reviewing lessons that students had already learned in the classroom, teachers have begun a final push into new material.
“We have to do the best we can to prepare our kids for next year’s grade level. So we are going to have to begin new material,” Steele said in a video message to parents.
This summer, the district will identify any gaps in instruction, and “These deficiencies will be addressed in the 2020-2021 school year,” Steele promised. “We always begin the year with review … We’re going to be looking at that month of September for a very [rigorous] review.”
IRSD’s new last day of school is June 19 for all students (and June 12 for seniors).
The Board of Education approved a waiver to the IRSD grading policy. Instead, the fourth quarter grade will be an average of the first three marking periods. But there is an opportunity for extra credit grade on the final grade. Each class will have one weekly graded assignment for the final five weeks of school. Students can earn two points for class participation and homework each week. After five weeks, they can add up to 10 more points on their final grade.
“We can almost say: you can raise a grade in a course a whole letter grade by doing well and completing all of the activities,” said Steele.
“We don’t want anybody’s grade to suffer. We want the children to be held harmless in the effects of being out of class,” he added. “There’s nothing that’s occurred since March 13 … that will hurt your average.”
Work is being assigned online, but families can also contact the schools for paper copies. The lessons won’t look much different, but students may need more help from parents.
“If you have any questions or concerns, you absolutely should communicate that to your child’s teacher. We want to make this as seamless as possible,” Steele said.
“I know this year has been difficult on … everybody associated with the school district. I know it has been a humungous struggle for parents having to either work from home and do remote instruction or be an essential employee and have to come home and work on instruction,” he said. “I know it’s not easy.”
Teachers are available by phone or email to help with assignments, and children with 504 Plans and IEPs can receive supports by calling the IRSD Special Services hotline at (302) 604-2121.
Free Wi-Fi is available to IRSD families with “Drive-Up” internet access at Phillip Showell Elementary, Indian River High School, Sussex Central High School and Georgetown Elementary on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For details, go to https://www.irsd.net/access and click the “Drive-Up WiFi” link.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, school buildings were shuttered on March 13, first for two weeks, then for two months, and then through the end of the school year. On May 10, Gov. John Carney waived many educational requirements for this year, still required public schools to complete the remote learning plans they submitted to the Delaware Department of Education in April.
The DOE recently formed three COVID-19 School Reopening Working Groups to study the safest and most effective ways to reopen Delaware school buildings.
“Thank you to all of Delaware’s students, educators and school leaders who have really leaned into remote learning during this challenging, unusual time. We are making progress in our fight against COVID-19. But Delawareans can’t let up,” said Carney, who reemphasized the importance of social distancing, face masks and hand washing.
“Again, apologizes for having to go through this,” Steele said. “It’s nobody’s fault. It’s just happened. It hasn’t happened in 100 years … But we’re going to make this right with the kids, and we’re going to continue to work with the parents.”
It’s been a stressful time for families to feel physically disconnected from the education system.
“We hear your concerns, but I want say: keep in mind we are state employees. We are directed by the governor to finish our remote learning plan. We have to push forward,” Steele concluded. “But we have designed this plan that I feel can do a lot of positive things for you and your child.”