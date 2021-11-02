The Indian River School District will utilize the Data Service Center’s web-based Delaware Public & Charter School Choice Application for 2022-2023. All IRSD school choice applications for 2022-2023 must be submitted online at schoolchoicede.org.
The 2022-2023 school choice application period opened Nov. 1 and will close on Jan. 12, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. The district will decide on all applications for Grades 1-12 by Feb. 28, 2022. Parents will have until March 19, 2022, to accept or decline a school’s invitation. Decisions on kindergarten applications will be made in May 2022. (Note: Kindergartners must be registered with his/her home school before school choice applications will be considered.)
The Data Service Center’s online system is the school choice application receipt and processing tool for all Delaware public school districts. “By submitting online applications atschoolchoicede.org, parents experience a user-friendly interface which allows them to quickly submit applications to the schools of choice for their children.” The online system offers both English and Spanish options for school choice applications.
When visiting schoolchoicede.org, parents must create an account with a user name and password. It is recommended that the user name be an e-mail address. Once an account has been created, the parent can enter information about his or her child and select the child’s first, second and third school choices. A separate application must be submitted for each child. Parents can also apply to the Spanish Immersion Program for Kindergarten. (Certain conditions apply for application of Spanish Immersion in subsequent grades.)
The system will also designate district schools that are anticipated to have openings for 2022-2023. Schools that are at capacity will be labeled as “At Capacity.” Parents will still be permitted to submit applications for “At Capacity” schools. However, those applications may be placed on a waitlist or denied due to capacity.
Parents will receive an e-mail confirmation once their school choice application has been submitted. They may review, edit or withdraw an application at any time prior to the Jan. 12, 2022 deadline with the use of the established user name and password.
For more information about school choice or the online application system, contact the IRSD district office at (302) 436-1000.