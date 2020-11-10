The Indian River School District will utilize the Data Service Center’s web-based Delaware Public & Charter School Choice Application for 2021-2022, the district announced recently. All IRSD school choice applications for 2021-2022 must be submitted online at schoolchoicede.org.
The 2021-2022 school choice application period opened on Nov. 2 and closes on Jan. 13, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. The district will decide on all applications for Grades 1-12 by Feb. 22, 2021. Parents will have until March 19, 2021, to accept or decline a school’s invitation. Decisions on kindergarten applications will be made in May 2021.
The Data Service Center’s online system is the school-choice application receipt and processing tool for all Delaware public school districts. By submitting online applications at schoolchoicede.org, parents can quickly submit applications to the schools of choice for their children. The online system offers both English and Spanish options for school-choice applications.
When visiting schoolchoicede.org, parents must create an account with a user name and password. It is recommended that the user name be an e-mail address. Once an account has been created, the parent can enter information about his or her child and select the child’s first, second and third school choices. Parents can also apply to special programs, such as Spanish Immersion, International Baccalaureate and the STEM pathway.
The system will also designate district schools that are anticipated to have openings for 2021-2022. Schools that are at capacity will be labeled as “At Capacity.” Parents will still be permitted to submit applications for “At Capacity” schools.
Parents will receive an e-mail confirmation once their school choice application has been submitted. They may review, edit or withdraw an application at any time prior to the Jan. 13, 2021 deadline.
For more information about school choice or the online application system, contact the IRSD district office at (302) 436-1000.