The Indian River School District held a special board meeting on Friday, Dec. 4, at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of this meeting was to review Gov. John Carney’s recommendation that Delaware schools pause in-person learning from Dec. 14 to Jan. 8, 2021, and use remote learning during that time. Students would learn entirely from home.
The IRSD Board of Education has unanimously voted to approve a temporary transition to full-time remote learning for all students on Monday, Dec. 21 and Tuesday, Dec. 22, and from Monday, Jan. 4, through Friday, Jan. 8. Schools will be closed for Christmas break from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.
Hybrid learning for Grades PreK-12 will resume on Monday, Jan. 11.
Until then, IRSD schools will continue to provide hybrid in-person instruction from Monday, Dec. 7 through Friday, Dec. 18, for families that had already chosen that option.
Parents will be contacted by the school regarding instructional schedules for their children during the transition to remote learning.
Fall sports will continue as scheduled through the conclusion of all state tournaments. Winter sports competitions will be prohibited from Dec. 14 through Jan. 11 but practices may continue under strict COVID-19 masking and social distancing guidelines.
Carney also reminded the public that schools are safe for in-person instruction because staff and students are following all of the CDC required safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our schools. The pause in hybrid instruction is a temporary measure recommended to address the increased community spread.
The special board meeting was scheduled after the governor's Dec. 3 announcement, recommending these and other measures during the holiday season.