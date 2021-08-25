Schools in the Indian River School District will host a series of open houses during the months of August and September. All open houses will be held virtually in 2021, officials noted this week.
Instructions for accessing the virtual sessions will be communicated to families by their child’s school. Some schools may host multiple sessions, with each session catering to a different grade level. Parents should review the dates and times.
The first day of school for students in kindergarten, Grade 6, Grade 9 and the Howard T. Ennis School (excluding preschool) will be Tuesday, Sept. 7. Students in Grades 1-5, 7-8 and 10-12 will return to school on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Preschool programs, including Project Village, TOTS and Howard T. Ennis will begin on Monday, Sept. 13.
The virtual open house schedule is:
- Aug. 31
Sussex Central High School, 6 p.m.
Howard T. Ennis School, all grades, 5-6 p.m.
Indian River High School, 6:30 p.m.
- Sept. 1
East Millsboro Elementary School, Grades K-2, 5-6 p.m.
Southern Delaware School of the Arts, all grades, 5-6 p.m.
East Millsboro Elementary School, Grades 3-5, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Millsboro Middle School, Grades 6-8, 6 p.m.
Georgetown Middle School, all grades, 6 p.m.
Selbyville Middle School, Grades 6-8, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Selbyville Middle School, Exploratory and Immersion, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Sept. 2
Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Grades K-1, 5 p.m.
John M. Clayton Elementary School, Grades K-1, 5-5:30 p.m.
Georgetown Elementary School, Grades PreK-2, 5-6 p.m.
North Georgetown Elementary School, Grades PreK-2, 5-6 p.m.
Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Grades 2-3, 5:30 p.m.
John M. Clayton Elementary School, Grades 2-3, 5:30-6 p.m.
North Georgetown Elementary School, Grades 3-5, 6-7 p.m.
Long Neck Elementary School, optional information meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Grades 4-5, 6 p.m.
John M. Clayton Elementary School, Grades 4-5, 6-6:30 p.m.
Long Neck Elementary School, Grades K-2, 6-6:45 p.m.
Georgetown Elementary School, Grades 3-5, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Long Neck Elementary School, Grades 3-5, 7-7:45 p.m.
- Sept. 7
Early Learning Center, 5-6 p.m.
- Sept. 9
Phillip C. Showell Elementary School, Grades K-5, 6-7 p.m.
For more information about virtual open houses, parents should contact their child’s school.
Parents are also being asked to update their contact information with their child’s school to make sure they receive important updates regarding the opening of the school year. Those updates will include information about COVID-19 protocols, open houses, class and transportation schedules, and other important topics.