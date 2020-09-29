The Indian River School District will host a series of virtual Title I parent events in October featuring keynote speaker Adolph Brown.
The schedule for the events is as follows:
- Oct. 5 — Elementary school, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 28 — Middle school, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 29 — High school, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Parents should check their e-mail a few days prior to each event for a link to the virtual sessions, which will be conducted using the Zoom webinar platform. Links will also be posted to the district website at irsd.net and to the district’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
“As a businessman, investor, author, urban and rural school educator, research-scientist and keynote speaker, Dr. Adolph Brown offers uniquely inspiring, relevant and entertaining presentations,” district officials said. “He is a servant-leader at heart, a life-long social justice advocate and a career teacher educator. He is admired around the world for his simple and direct ‘Real Talk’ presentations and his powerful, universal and timeless teachings. He is best known for inspiring all who hear him to ‘Learn, Laugh and Lead.’”
Brown will be presenting his “Real Talk” keynote address, which provides “A Celebration & an Education for Parenting.” Time is created to recognize, uplift and support the role of parents in the rearing of children.
“Through the power of true stories, anecdotes and research, the audience will be reminded of the enormous impact that parents have to provide a solid foundation for life. Participants will also be invigorated as they build and/or maintain positive relationships with schools while vehemently supporting school expectations.”
Brown addressed IRSD teachers and staff in September as part of the district’s back-to-school professional learning activities.
For more information about Brown, visit docspeaks.com.