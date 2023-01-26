At the Indian River School District Board of Education meeting last week, Business Director Tammy Smith and IRSD-retained consultant Mark Dufendach tried to provide guidance on a $25.6 million shortfall in local school construction funds. The IRSD may be responsible for a local match of some $10 million to bridge the gap.
The original budget for the new Sussex Central High School was $146 million, as approved in a local tax referendum. But with market pressures and the high cost of materials, the cost has already escalated to $187.6 million. The IRSD has $163 million in hand because of savings from other building funds but will still be $25.6 million short if all 45 of the project “alternates” are built. Groundbreaking took place last year, and the building footprint is already taking shape in Georgetown, adjacent to the existing Sussex Central building.
Jay F. Owens, IRSD superintendent, is working with the state legislature, now in session, to try to alleviate the burden.
“We are working with our building team and engineers to try to diminish some of these costs,” said Owens at the board meeting. “We want to try to reduce costs on the project, but we also want to build the school we envision and that was approved by the voters in the local referendum.”
“We need to go back to the state,” said Dufendach, who earlier worked as Cape Henlopen School District’s finance director and has navigated building and construction funds with the state for Cape’s expansion.
Board President Rodney M. Layfield noted, “It’s hard to go back to the voters after they approved the earlier amount. I want to advocate with the State. We will lose community support for this project.”
The State of Delaware is asking the IRSD to “amend your certification and go back on referendum,” said Dufenbach, with school construction funding treated differently than school operations. “With construction, the State is taking a hard line that we think is inconsistent with your other match requirements.”
Layfield noted that the State of Delaware reported “a $70 million windfall surplus,” and IRSD “will need legislative support, because we cannot access State funds without a local match. They are asking us to grovel for it, and it’s just ridiculous. That referendum will be turned down by these voters.”
Board Member Donald Hattier said, “All 45 of the alternates or options were included in the original bid. We should have an escalation clause, but our costs are now 35 percent higher than anticipated. We planned a good school for our kids. The governor is sitting on a lot of cash, and we should not have to beg.”
Tammy Smith said that State DOE construction consultant estimated that the new high school in the district should cost about $192 million, “So we came in the ballpark, even with our additions.” She compared the new $187.6 million figure to the State’s construction estimate of $192 million to show the building market figures in.
“We have also had the passage of House Bill 310, which provides that market-pressure funding to Indian River — of $13.5 million,” said Dufendach, a consultant hired by IRSD. “There are other districts impacted by that market pressure — specifically Appoquinimink and Cape Henlopen school districts.”
Dufendach talked about the impact of the local match. For IRSD, the match is 40 percent, or about $5.4 million in discretionary monies.
“We will try to have some relief for that local match component,” Dufendach said. Dufendach also served as assistant secretary of finance and administration in the Delaware Department of Education earlier in his career.
Layfield concluded, “This is the State’s inefficiency at its finest” — something he said he believed IRSD had “headed off” when it broke ground on the new high school for the rapidly expanded district. “We need those funds from the market pressure, as all the bid bonds were returned to the bidders. IRSD needs to starting issuing our purchase orders.”
Students receiving college
acceptances, scholarships
The IRHS Student Government provided a report to the school board this week. Sydney Deery — who is senior class co-president and a student-athlete earning honor roll recognition throughout her Indian River matriculation — gave the report. She said seniors are hearing from their colleges on acceptances and that there have been 216 college acceptances at Indian River and $3.6 million in scholarship money that has already been received.
“The Tim Tebow Night to Shine is going to be one of the best nights of the year,” she promised the board of the prom-style event for those 14 or older with developmental disabilities, at which some IRHS students volunteer.
Liliana Hazzard, a first-grader at East Millsboro Elementary School won an art award from the National Firefighters association for Fire Prevention Month.
All-State and All-County Choir selections were also announced at the meeting. They include:
• All-State Choir (SDSA) — Zoey Pla, Taylor Mack, Wynter Derickson, Jencarlo Victor, Alexander Zambrano, Enrique Nunez;
• Junior All-State Honor Choir (Selbyville Middle School) — Olivia Boyle, Michaela Furman;
• All County Choir (IRHS) — Ryan Bunting, Jackson Chandler, Maxwell Fadden, Davy Lopez, Gabriel Young, Sean Coldeira, Madison King, Cassidy Landis, Abrianna Delaney, Sara Labarias Veguillas, Jasmine Schaeffer.
• All State Choir (IRHS) — Davy Lopez, Jasmine Schaeffer, Sean Coldiera, Sara Labarias Veguillas, Cassidy Landis, Nicole Carter, Madison King, Maxwell Fadden.
Financial overview offered
The IRSD has about $16 million in cash reserves and is operating efficiently within its current budget, according to Tammy Smith, IRSD business director.
“Compared to the overall district budget, our operating budget is $192 million, plus construction debt service of $40 million, which equals $232 million,” she reported to the board.
There is a $16 million reserve carryover, or just 8.84 percent, and that is enough reserve, said Dufenbach, Cape Henlopen finance director assisting Smith.
“Budget surplus can add to the saving account or be depleted over time,” he said. “All districts in the State of Delaware must go to referendum to build schools. Delaware school districts build with funding from the local citizens.”
The last referendum for the IRSD was in March 2017.
“You started with only $2 to $3 million [reserves], where you now have close to $17 million as a strong balance. The State requirement is that you only need to carry over one month of operating. In IRSD terms, that means you only need to carry over $3.3 million, or what is a more reasonable reserve balance. You are in good shape at 8.8 percent.”
“When you look at the $17 million, you have staff in the summer, and you may need an additional amount for summer teaching,” said Dufenbach. “Those salary payments will be July and August for 10-month staff. So $6 million will have been earned [by teachers] by June but not yet paid out.” The state education operations are on a cash basis.
“You need a balance in July, August and September to be able to receive the property taxes by the fall when the collections come-in,” he added. “So, you have an additional $6 million required here. You would never want to go below the $6 million to keep the [education] payment terms.”
“The projected balance for the reserve could go below the threshold by 2026,” said Dufenbach. “We want to delay or mitigate that concern. You have the lowest tax rate in the county — significantly lower than all the other districts in the county. The district is not assessing all the taxes it could assess under a match tax. But they are currently not being assessed.”
“You need to see where the train is headed in order to decide where to steer,” he told the board.
“Reassessment is beyond our control,” said Layfield. “The only thing we control is the match tax.”
If the IRSD chooses to enact a match tax, it could be shifting the burden to the local taxpayer. The district has the ability to assess a match tax rate, which can be for technology upgrades or for extra time for teachers.
Board Member James Fritz added, “Only IRSD and Milford are not levying a match tax.”
“Yes, I think the two districts are only assessing for a minor capital raise and not fully assessing the match tax,” said Dufenbach. “Most are assessing at least half of what they can do.”
“The worst word is ‘referendum’ — it is like the ‘R’ word here, and we don’t want to issue that [new tax] in 2026. Match tax is a better concept than referendum,” said Layfield. “We want to postpone the ‘R-word.’ We are good at managing our budget, and we did a good job starting in 2017” with the original referendum. “The projected revenues and expenditures bring us right back down to where we were in 2017.”
Dufenbach estimated the IRSD could bring-in an additional $2 million per year each year if the district assessed the match tax.
Hattier stated, “We have $2 million in potential match funding. We are still attracting more kids to these IRSD schools. We are required to provide more services. This is going to raise our expenses. It is way more than what we thought in 2017,” at the referendum. “At what point does the funding run out for us?”
“Part of the solution might be an annual increase,” said Dufenbach.
“I don’t like the idea of taxes going up,” said Hattier. “However, it is wise for us to assess the match for our own expenditures.”