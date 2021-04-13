The Indian River School District will hold a special ceremony on Thursday, April 29, to honor Teacher of the Year winners from each of the district’s 15 schools. The event will conclude with the announcement of the districtwide Teacher of the Year for the 2021-2022 school year.
School-level winners for the year include:
- Amy Absher, Lord Baltimore Elementary School;
- Erin Bullock, Southern Delaware School of the Arts;
- Karen Coty, Georgetown Middle School;
- Bethany Flood, North Georgetown Elementary School;
- Eileen Gartman, Howard T. Ennis School;
- David Grise, John M. Clayton Elementary School;
- Christine Hogsten, Phillip C. Showell Elementary School;
- Sarah Johnston, Georgetown Elementary School;
- Laura Marsh, Long Neck Elementary School;
- Shelley McBride, Millsboro Middle School;
- Matthew McCowan, Selbyville Middle School;
- Haley Mears, East Millsboro Elementary School;
- Ashley Rowe, IRSD Early Learning Center;
- Matthew Selba, Indian River High School; and
- Alina Wrench, Sussex Central High School.