The Indian River School District will be offering four days per week of in-person classes for high-schoolers during the fourth marking period of the 2020-2021 school year. High-school students participating in in-person learning had previously been attending two days each week, in two separate groups, with the other three days of the week being remote learning.
“Beginning the week of April 12, high school hybrid Cohorts A and B will be combined, allowing hybrid students at Indian River and Sussex Central high schools to attend classes in person on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday,” the district announced March 23.
The plan will “move us just a little closer to a traditional setting while honoring the guidelines” for social distancing in schools, said Superintendent Jay Owens.
Wednesdays will continue to be a remote learning day for most students (except some who receive additional supports).
But also in April, staff will work in the school buildings, instead of working from home on Wednesdays (which were initially set aside for mid-week building cleaning). That way, staff can work toward increasing other in-person learning opportunities for students who may need extra support.
“Schools will coordinate with teachers and families to determine which students may benefit from Wednesday in-person instruction,” officials said.
“Due to a high percentage of families opting for in-person instruction at our elementary and middle schools, we are unable to combine cohorts with the current 3-feet social distancing guidelines. This will result in the continuation of in-person learning two days a week in separate Cohorts A and B,” officials said of the plan for younger students, although they said they’ll continue brainstorming in-person opportunities for Grades 8 and below.
That doesn’t mean everyone must return to the school buildings, either. Families that prefer to continue with remote learning can continue to work exclusively from home.
Anyone hoping to switch to an in-person hybrid schedule must contact their child’s school by April 15 (the end of the current marking period) in order for schools to effectively plan for the final quarter. “In considering such requests, schools will determine if social distancing guidelines of 3 feet between students can be maintained in the classroom setting [and] if transportation services can be provided with social distancing guidelines of 3 feet between students on school buses,” officials said.
Several individuals have attended recent school board meetings to ask the board to re-open the buildings for full in-person learning. This month, they also brought signs in the auditorium and outdoors near the road leading to the meeting location, with the signs saying things such as “Open schools now!” and “We go to restaurants, we go to Disney, please [let’s] go to school.”
A year of heavy online learning means, “Our students are not able to dig deeper or explore topics that will allow them to become proficient with the skills that are taught,” said retired IRSD teacher Mary Jane Short, who now provides daycare for her first-grader grandson.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would have to play a big part in his education for a full year,” said Short. “I appreciate everything the district has done to keep our children and staff safe. No doubt the teaching staff and administrators are working tirelessly to do the exceedingly difficult job educating the children of this district. … Since the staff has had the opportunity to be vaccinated, I strongly feel we should open our schools to those who desire to attend can attend full-time.”
The IRSD is currently operating on a modified five-day schedule. All 10,600 students work from home at some point during the week, whether part-time or full-time. About 7,500 hybrid students attend school in-person on either Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday. Everyone works from home on Wednesdays. (Some students with significant needs visit school four days per week.) About 3,100 students are fully remote learners working solely from home.
High schools have offered sports all year, even though the oldest students didn’t begin any in-person learning until November. Prom and graduation are now being discussed. Also, the staff have shown an “outpouring of support” for summer school and overall “dedication to our students,” Owens said.
Still, private schools and the Cape Henlopen School District are offering five-day weeks of in-learning, said Carol Serman during public comments.
“Has there been a COVID outbreak? No. So why aren’t our schools open?” she asked.
“The governor and his staff have said it’s entirely up to us, but that is only partially true when you’re still restricting all of the bus capabilities to what they have us restricted to,” Board Member Donald Hattier later said. “We have a rather large problem getting kids into school — so if the governor tells you it’s entirely up to us, that’s only part of the story.”
But he said he appreciated the high school plan: it’s not perfect, he said, but it works within current realities.
If Gov. John Carney relaxes spacing requirements on buses, then Superintendent Owens would contact the school board and draft an official plan to move forward.
The board of education approved the plan to expand in-person learning to four days per week, on an 8-2 vote, on March 22. Board Members Jerry Peden Jr. and Connie Pryor did not share their reasoning for opposing the plan during the public meeting. Afterward, Pryor explained, “I just wanted them to finish the school year the way it was,” and not disrupt the current situation.
Many people had sent messages for or against re-opening plans, but officials said they were pleasantly surprised to also receive so much constructive feedback and so many alternative suggestions.
The board is responsible for more than 10,000 students, but also nearly 1,500 employees, said J.R. Emanuele, president of the district’s employee union (IREA).
“I’m proud that our district leaders were open-minded and willing to take a look at solutions that employees offered. … I hope people realize the effort that went into this plan. Because it was a lot.”
Summer vacation will also now start earlier than planned, due to unused weather days. The last day of school for students from pre-kindergarten through 11th grade will now be Friday, June 11. The last day for teachers will be Tuesday, June 15, and the last day for paraprofessionals will be Friday, June 11.
In addition, the district has rescheduled two days off. April 19 and May 28 will now be regular school days for students and staff. Wednesdays, April 21 and May 26, will now be asynchronous instructional days for students and staff workdays.
In other IRSD news:
- The Educational Support Professionals of the Year were recognized for 2020-2021. IT Technician David Clark of Indian River High School was the overall district winner. Building honorees include: Gabrielle Bowden, Howard T. Ennis School paraprofessional; Traci Bullis, East Millsboro Elementary School paraprofessional; Ronna Cobb, Lord Baltimore Elementary School paraprofessional and bus driver; Grace Cooper, Early Learning Center secretary; Elyce Dodd, Georgetown Elementary School paraprofessional; Pam George, Sussex Central High School IT technician; Eddie Hearn, Phillip Showell Elementary School fireman custodian; Annette Hoffman, Long Neck Elementary School behavior intervention paraprofessional; Melinda Justice, Georgetown Middle bilingual secretary; Janice Love, North Georgetown Elementary School paraprofessional; Emily Quillen, John M. Clayton Elementary School paraprofessional; Dawn Schultz, Southern Delaware School of the Arts paraprofessional; Jodi Stone, Selbyville Middle School paraprofessional; and Angela Wilkerson, Millsboro Middle School nutrition services manager.
- IRSD’s first cohort of eighth-grade Spanish immersion students at SMS scored well (and topped many averages) on their national language exams, setting them up for advanced courses and credits world language credits next year in high school.
“We’re really, really proud of this group,” said Board Member Heather Statler.
- March 22 was the deadline for the public to register for the proposed $65 million Mountaire class action lawsuit settlement. Citing limited time to review the class-action settlement terms, the school board didn’t take any votes on the issue, so the district will not be participating. Three IRSD schools are located in the proposed air or groundwater contamination areas covered by the settlement.
Anyone who has lived or worked full-time in much of the Millsboro and Dagsboro areas was eligible to become part of the settlement, but people had only until March 22 to officially opt to participate in the settlement and potentially receive benefits thereunder, or they would waive settlement benefits and rights to file further suits by default. Those objecting to the terms or wishing to opt out of the settlement class had until Feb. 22 to do so.
- There will be no school board election in 2021, as none of the seats has a term of office that expires this year.
- In building a new Sussex Central High School, the board approved R.J. Young Construction’s management contract ($2.9 million flat fee, plus up to $2.6 million for related services, plus $120,000 in pre-construction/design phase services) for a potential total of $5.62 million.
The IRSD Board of Education’s next regular monthly meeting will be Monday, April 26, at 7 p.m. (with executive session at 6 p.m.) at Sussex Central High School. Details are online at https://go.boarddocs.com/de/irsd/Board.nsf.