Dr. Rodney M. Layfield, president of the IRSD school board, noted that public private partnerships and working with private companies in the community is one way to make ends meet with tightening school budgets and inflation.
The Indian River School District Board of Education made a deal with Coastal Venues, LLC, this week which trades “parking for prom” and will allow Indian River High School to hold its prom at the Seed & Sapling popular weddings and party venue in Frankford. Meanwhile, the board indicated it has traded 10 days of parking at the John M. Clayton (JMC) school grounds for future Coastal Venues weddings or receptions — which will save IRSD $3500.
Indian River School District will offer its parking lot for up to 10 possible wedding events or other reception dates by Coastal Venues and they would be liable for any damage to the school grounds.
The swap is detailed in the Coastal Venue LLC / Seed and Sapling Partnership Agreement with Indian River School District. Board of Education officials at IRSD said that it had budgeted $3500 for the Indian River High School prom and those venue costs will now be absorbed by Coastal Venue.
Facilities Director Joe Booth, supervisor of buildings and grounds, said there would be a walkway between the stormwater canals and that drain tile and pipe will be in place to allow the parking lot run-off to flow freely. Booth said the Coastal Venues planning and gardening team has a business that could take care of that drainage issue to allow wedding goers to pass from parking to venue. According to School Authorities and Booth, the upgraded Tax Ditch would be ok’d with Sussex County officials.
“This is truly a public private partnership,” said Layfield. “It has been vetted through an attorney” and we (IRSD) have sign-off from the legal team. “The board approves unanimously,” he declared and said it’s a good deal for Coastal Venues and IRSD.
“We feel this is an excellent community partnership that will benefit both the venue and the school. We look forward to working with Coastal Venues during the next year,” added David Maull, IRSD public information officer.