A total of 19 Indian River School District students have qualified for the Business Professionals of America (BPA) National Leadership Conference & Competition in Dallas, Texas, on May 4-8.
Students from Indian River High School, Sussex Central High School, Selbyville Middle School and Georgetown Middle School qualified for nationals based upon their performance at the BPA State Leadership Conference, which featured a blend of remote and in-person activities and competitions throughout the month of February.
IRSD students qualifying for the BPA National Conference included:
- Lanaya Haynes (Indian River High School) — first place, Advanced Interview Skills; and first place, Payroll Accounting;
- Vicky Chan (IRHS) — first place, Fundamental Accounting; first place, Intermediate Word Processing; third place, Business Meeting Management; third place, Digital Marketing Concepts; and fifth place, Project Management Concepts;
- Emily Juan de Dios (IRHS) — first place, Administrative Support Research Project;
- Hannah Rock (IRHS) — first place, Legal Office Procedures;
- Kris Meister, Alex Quinn, Jack Jestice and Jordy Estrada (IRHS) — second place, Economic Research Team;
- Olivia Turssline (IRHS) — third place, Payroll Accounting;
- Samantha Teoli (IRHS) — third place, Payroll Accounting;
- Kim Inthilath (IRHS) — third place, Prepared Speech;
- Jordy Estrada (IRHS) — fifth place, Information Technology Concepts;
- Allison Weldon (Sussex Central High School) — first place, Ethics & Professionalism; and second place, Desktop Publishing;
- Bryttnei Amankwaa, David Bohenick, Daxton Donaway and Harley Tidwell (SCHS) — first place, Podcast Production Team;
- Joseph Rose (SCHS) — second place, PC Service and Troubleshooting; and 4th Place Project Management Concepts;
- Kaitlyn Kopf (Selbyville Middle School) — first place, Extemporaneous Speech; and
- Yannis Velazquez (Georgetown Middle School) — fourth place, Financial Literacy; and fifth place, Digital Citizenship.
IRHS students named state BPA officers
In addition, two members of the Indian River High School BPA chapter were elected to the State Officer Leadership Team. They were:
- Kim Inthilath — Elected to the role of State Secretary for 2022-2023; and
- Jordy Estrada — Elected to the role of State Treasurer for 2022-2023.
IRHS students receive Torch Awards
Three students from IRHS were also recognized for their service to the community through BPA’s Torch Awards program. Students earning recognition in the Torch Awards program were:
- Diplomat Level — Vicky Chan, Alex Quinn and Jordy Estrada; and
- Statesman Level — Jordy Estrada and Alex Quinn.