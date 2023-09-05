The Indian River School District announced this week that the cost of student breakfast and lunch will remain the same in 2023-2024. It marks the 19th consecutive year without an increase in meal prices.
The Board of Education approved meal prices for the 2023-2024 school year at its meeting on Aug. 28.
“We are pleased to have kept student meal prices steady in our district for the past 19 years,” said Clifton Toomey, IRSD supervisor of Nutrition Services. “The Nutrition Services Department works hard every year to scrutinize spending and minimize food waste in our school cafeterias. As a result, we have been able to pass cost savings along to our families by keeping meal prices stable.”
For 2023-2024, student breakfast at all grade levels will remain 60 cents (30 cents for reduced-price breakfast). Elementary school lunch will remain $1, and middle and high school lunch $1.10. Reduced-priced lunch at all grade levels will be 40 cents.
There is also no change to the cost of a la carte food items.
Parents/guardians wishing to apply for free or reduced-price meals for their children are being encouraged to submit a Meal Benefit Form to the Indian River School District Department of Nutrition Services prior to the start of the school year.
The 2023-2024 school year begins on Tuesday, Sept. 5, for students in Grades K, 6 and 9, and the Howard T. Ennis School (excluding preschool). The first day of school for students in Grades 1-5, 7-8 and 10-12 will be on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Preschool programs, including Howard T. Ennis, will begin on Monday, Sept. 11.