In his recent revision of the state-of-emergency that requires Delawareans to wear masks in indoor public settings, Gov. John Carney also eased regulations related to recently-retired State employees returning to the classroom as substitute teachers.
Delaware pensioners may now accept positions as substitute teachers after only a one-month separation of state service, instead of the previous requirement of six months. In addition, service as a substitute teacher will not count toward the annual earnings limit of $30,000 for pensioners in a state-funded position.
The Indian River School District is in need of substitute teachers for the 2021-2022 school year and has temporarily increased retired teacher substitute pay to $200 per day after five days of substituting. (Retired paraprofessionals receive $150 per day after five days of substituting.)
Any recent Delaware pensioner who is interested in becoming a substitute teacher should contact Michele Murphy in the IRSD District Office at (302) 436-1000 or michele.murphy@irsd.k12.de.us.