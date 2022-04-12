The Indian River School District is filling several vacancies on its Citizens Budget Oversight Committee, which was created to provide additional transparency and ensure that stakeholders have input into the district’s budgetary process.
The committee was developed and operates in accordance with Delaware Code and Delaware Department of Education regulations. Committee membership will be composed of the Superintendent, the Director of Finance and 10 citizens of the Indian River School District.
Citizens interested in serving on the committee must submit these materials by May 6:
• A letter of interest stating their reason for wanting to serve.
• A Citizens Budget Oversight Committee membership application (available at irsd.net).
• A résumé listing their experience and qualifications for serving.
• References that can attest to their educational/financial knowledge and/or community involvement.
Documents should be sent to Superintendent Jay Owens, Indian River School District, 31 Hosier Street, Selbyville, DE 19975, or jack.owens@irsd.k12.de.us.
A selection committee comprising the superintendent, the director of finance, a Board of Education member, an Indian River Education Association member and two parents/community members will review the applications and choose the community members based on their educational and vocational backgrounds.
The term length for citizen members will be a minimum of two years, with an option to continue serving at the discretion of the Indian River Board of Education. All committee members must attend the required training provided by the Delaware Department of Education.
The Citizens Budget Oversight Committee will meet at least quarterly, will be advisory in nature and will make recommendations on financial matters to the Indian River Board of Education. The committee’s responsibilities will include, but not be limited to, review of monthly/quarterly financial statements, review of the annual budget before presentation to the Indian River Board of Education, and review of trends and future needs of the district to prioritize future expenditures.
The Citizens Budgetary Oversight Committee may meet in conjunction with the district’s established Finance Committee at the discretion of the superintendent and/or board president.