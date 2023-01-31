The Indian River School District is seeking nominations for its Behavioral Health Professional of the Year for 2023-2024.
The program recognizes outstanding service by school employees who are healthcare practitioners or human service providers that offer services for the purpose of improving an individual’s mental health. Such school employees include school counselors, school social workers, licensed clinical social workers, school psychologists and school nurses. Each school will select one Behavioral Health Professional of the Year.
Candidates must meet state criteria:
(1) Have at least three years’ experience as a behavioral health professional (the experience is not required to be in the same district/school or position);
(2) Hold a certification or licensure credential through the Department of Education and/or the Professional Regulation Board;
(3) Continue to serve in a behavioral health position for the award year of 2023-2024.
(4) Nominee is an exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable and skilled BHP.
(5) Nominee promotes positive, supportive and professional image of BHP’s within his/her work site and community.
To nominate an individual for Behavioral Health Professional of the Year, complete and submit the nomination form available on the district website at irsd.net. Forms can be submitted to the nominee’s school. Nominations will remain open until Feb. 10.