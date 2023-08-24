Schools in the Indian River School District will host open houses during the coming weeks. The first new-student orientation for ninth-graders entering high school is to take place on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Indian River High School in Dagsboro, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Open houses will allow students and parents to meet teachers and staff, according to the IRSD, view class lists and tour school buildings. A number of schools will host multiple sessions, with each session catering to a different grade level. (Consult the list below for dates and times.)
The 2023-2024 school year begins in the district on Tuesday, Sept. 5, for students in Grades K, 6 and 9 and the Howard T. Ennis School (excluding preschool). The first day of school for students in Grades 1-5, 7-8 and 10-12 will be on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Preschool programs, including at Howard T. Ennis, will begin on Monday, Sept. 11.
The open house schedule is:
• Aug. 24
Indian River High School, New Student Orientation, 6:30 p.m.
• Aug. 29
Georgetown Elementary School, Grades PreK-2, 5 p.m.
East Millsboro Elementary School, Grades 1-2, 5-6 p.m.
Long Neck Elementary School, Grades 3-5, 5-6 p.m.
John M. Clayton Elementary School, Kindergarten and New Students, 5-5:30 p.m.
Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Grade 1, 5:30 p.m.
John M. Clayton Elementary School, Grades 1-5, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Georgetown Elementary School, Grades 3-5, 6 p.m.
East Millsboro Elementary School, Grades 3-5, 6-7 p.m.
Phillip C. Showell Elementary School, All Grades, 6-8 p.m.
Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Grades 2 and 4, 6:30 p.m.
• Aug. 30
Sussex Central High School, 5 p.m.
Southern Delaware School of the Arts, Grades K-4, 5-6 p.m.
East Millsboro Elementary School, Kindergarten, 5-6 p.m.
North Georgetown Elementary School, Grades K-1, 5-6 p.m.
Howard T. Ennis School, Grades K-8, 5-6 p.m.
Long Neck Elementary School, Grades K-2, 5-6 p.m.
Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Kindergarten, 5:30 p.m.
Georgetown Middle School, Grade 6, 6 p.m.
Southern Delaware School of the Arts, Grades 5-8, 6-7 p.m.
Howard T. Ennis School, Grades 9-STEP, 6-7 p.m.
North Georgetown Elementary School, Grades 2-5, 6-7 p.m.
Indian River High School, 6:30 p.m.
Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Grades 3 and 5, 6:30 p.m.
• Aug. 31
Georgetown Middle School, Grade 7, 5 p.m.
Millsboro Middle School, Grade 6, 5 p.m.
Selbyville Middle School, Grades 7-8, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Georgetown Middle School, Grade 8, 6:30 p.m.
Millsboro Middle School, Grades 7-8, 6:30 p.m.
Selbyville Middle School, Grade 6, 7-8 p.m.
• Sept. 7
IRSD Early Learning Center, 5 p.m.
Howard T. Ennis School, Preschool, 5-6 p.m.
For more information about open houses, contact the child’s school.