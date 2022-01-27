New bus transportation plans for the coming school year were presented at the Indian River School District Board of Education meeting on Monday night with transportation planners and educators hoping to bring IRSD schools into alignment with the rest of Sussex County and statewide Delaware school systems.
Uniform pick-up and discharge times for all high school and middle school students would be the new normal.
However, to accomplish the plan for uniformity, and greater time and attention in classrooms, two elementary schools in the district will likely see a financial impact on parents who may need to send their children to early childhood education programs or after-school programs due to their work hours not aligning with the new school hours.
The new proposed transportation plans create a change for East Millsboro and Phillip C. Showell elementary school pick-up times to align with other elementary school bus times. The plan also allows more time for buses to make their routes viable, and will attempt to avoid overcrowding and traffic driving into Millsboro with an earlier discharge at the schools.
The YMCA near Millsboro has already been contacted to consider bringing daycare on-site to help at the East Millsboro campus to alleviate some of the burden by offering student helpers and YMCA counselors at greatly reduced rates.
Shawn Tidwell, transportation supervisor for IRSD, said, “This plan is for the greater good of the district as a whole, in order to make it work and truly function.”
He presented a draft plan that had been reviewed by the IRSD policy committee last month, then presented to principals who have vetted the transportation plans with teachers and staff, and now presented again in draft form to the school board.
“We want to get these times out to the newspapers and to the parents,” said Board President Rodney M. Layfield. “It’s about parity. I don’t think parents will do backflips about this plan. We just need to get parents to prepare.”
“The bus transportation is an uncontrollable monster, an issue for us now that just keeps growing,” added Layfield. “For some of our parents, it will be a moot point. We will be right in line with the state and the county transportation. We are already working with the police.”
“It is tough for some families, and we cannot wait until the last minute and throw this dart at them in August,” said the board president.
Tidwell continued: “We have such a traffic issue now at Millsboro that we just cannot function in the same way. I understand it’s a hardship. I had to pay for daycare myself when I was working at Sussex Central High School.”
“But it will cost money for East Millsboro and Phillip Showell parents only,” said Board Member Constance T. “Connie” Pryor. “And that is not good, that is not fair to those parents. When they have to start paying and it only impacts two schools, it does not seem fair” to single them out, she said.
IRSD Superintendent Jay T. Owens broached the transport topic by stating, “Overcrowding has made our bus system reach its capacity. Additional bus routes are not possible due to driver shortages. We need to allow for equalized learning time for all students in the district. Our bus system cannot meet the start times of school due to the increase of traffic congestion in our region.”
The IRSD is required to review and adjust start and end times for schools on an annual basis. The process is meant to ensure adequate time for bus pick-ups and drop-offs specific to multiple routes and must also be considerate of the required minimum instructional hours, states the transportation policy.
The proposed new schedule has thse uniform times for IRSD high schools and all middle schools:
• Bus pick-ups from 7 a.m. to 7:20 a.m. each morning, with a school opening and starting time of 7:30 a.m.
• Bus drop-offs start from dismissal at 2:15 p.m., with bus departure at 2:20 p.m. to 2:25 p.m.
The proposed new schedule for all IRSD elementary schools is:
• Bus pick-ups from 8:25 to 8:45 a.m. each morning, with school opening and starting time of 8:50 a.m.
• Bus drop-offs start from dismissal at 3:30 p.m., with bus departure at 3:40 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
The autism program would have an 8:10 a.m. arrival and 3 p.m. departure to allow those students more time.
Southern Delaware School of the Arts would have its own buses, with the same amount of instructional time as all district schools, and will not have to share with other Selbyville students.
“This plan increases the capacity for both high schools and for the middle schools,” said Tidwell.
As part of the plan, two buses may be shifted from SCHS to IRHS.
“We have talked with all of the high school, middle and elementary school principals, and they have now shared the bus transportation plan with their staff,” said Tidwell. “We are working through the concerns and will also have to address the bus driver staff time to abide by all of our contracts.”