Indian River School District Board of Education President Rodney Layfield was under internal affairs questioning by the Delaware State Police office of professional responsibility this week, after an incident at a football game at Sussex Central High School last week.

In addition to his position on the IRSD Board, Layfield is also a captain with DSP and serves at Troop 4 in Georgetown, in command of up to 90 officers and 40 patrol officers. He was also named a distinguished trooper at Troop 5.

Tempers reportedly flared at the football game at Sussex Central High School last Saturday night, Sept. 24, when three assistant coaches from the opposing team, Paul M. Hodgson Vocational Technical High School in New Castle County, reportedly became overly verbal and used profanity to cheer for their team while they were in the coach’s box on the Sussex Central home-team side of the field.

In an interview with Bradley Layfield, Capt. Layfield’s brother and Sussex Central High School principal, the Coastal Point learned that the DSP has launched a professional responsibility investigation related to the incident. He spoke on the condition that his comments are offered as a brother, and not as an Indian River School District employee, nor as SCHS principal, nor as chairman, for 10 years, of the Delaware Interscholastic Athletics Association (DIAA).

“I am not here to blame the other coaches from Hodgson,” said Bradley Layfield. “I am also not here to defend my brother’s actions or behavior.”

“In my time in coaching and with DIAA work, I have been overly boisterous in the coach’s box. I learned that lesson the hard way,” said Principal Layfield of the situation. “The Hodgson team was not expected to play as well against our high school, and they just got an interception right before the half. They were headed into the locker room in the lead, and one of the coaches used a strong profanity,” which Bradley Layfield said he felt might have seemed like taunting.

The three Hodgson assistant coaches are Darrell Lockhart, Jason Bassette and Kyle Taylor. Lockhart is a varsity assistant football coach for Hodgson’s Silver Eagles. They report to head coach Frank Moffett, who has been coaching at Hodgson VoTech for 29 years and has served as head coach for 20 years in Newark. Moffett is in his final year of coaching and has also served as a student advisor during his New Castle school district career. Taylor was a star fullback and middle linebacker for Hodgson a few years ago, and returned to his alma matter to coach. All three of the Hodgson coaches are Black men.

Alexis Andrianopolous, spokesperson for New Castle School District, would not confirm whether those coaches or faculty would receive disciplinary action related to the incident.

“Any disciplinary action is a human-resources matter, and there is nothing new to report,” she said.

Donald Hattier, a 22-year member of the IRSD Board of Education, also confirmed that there is a complaint with the DSP.

“The matter is under investigation so obviously Dr. [Rodney] Layfield cannot speak on his own behalf,” said Hattier.

“In fact, had this incident happened with any of our IRSD teachers or administrators, we probably would not be able to talk about it as a personnel matter,” said Hattier.

An audio transcript of the interchange at the Sussex Central versus Hodgson VoTech game captured most of IRSD President Layfield’s remarks.

“We sure do hear Rodney, but we really cannot hear from the audio what the other coaches did,” that might have provoked the argument, said Hattier. “He was spot-on to tell them to stop using profanity at a high-school event. However, he should have involved the Sussex Central high school administration more directly” in the altercation, Hattier said.

“He is a former Marine, and this is what Marines do,” said Hattier. (Layfield served as a USMC staff-sergeant.)

“This ain’t New Castle County. Show a little respect,” Rodney Layfield barks at the visiting coaches, according to the recording and transcript.

Lockhart later admitted that he was the assistant coach who had used the profanity.

“Throw another ‘F’ bomb, you’re gone,” Layfield replied. The Hodgson coaches can then be heard saying, “By who?”

“Me,” Layfield said. “Hey, you ain’t from around these parts, boy.”

“Was he really saying ‘boy’ or was it ‘boys!’” Hattier wondered. “People insult each other at ballgames, and he is also a country boy, so that phrase does get used.”

“I feel for Rodney and for those coaches,” said Hattier. “It’s most regrettable, and we have to be very careful with our language these days. Seems like plenty of people involved here were not behaving well, and it’s not a good example to set for our kids, for sure.”

“But Rodney is also a coach in local youth football sports,” Hattier said, “and they do this kind of talk — they are demanding, they are sometimes demeaning to motivate a player. It’s a country jargon, I think.

On behalf of the IRSD board and personally speaking, Hattier said he wished to note that, “I am sorry if this use of language is demeaning to folks who came to the game and [poor word choice] in today’s standards. It makes sense. I truly am sorry. People have been hurt, and that is a shame.”

“People are walking on eggshells today,” noted Hattier. “Rodney is a Marine sergeant, and he is a cop and state trooper captain. He works with coaches, players, and he’s got fellow troopers and ball players who are of all colors.”

Martin Luther King Jr. is one of Hattier’s favorite religious leaders, said the school board member. “King said, paraphrased, ‘Let me judge you not by the color of your skin, but by the content of your character.’” (King’s exact quote is: “I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”)

“Rodney has a great heart and is a good human being,” Hattier said. “He is not a racist. His kids are young, and he is coaching pee-wee football. He is a young family man.”

“The learning curve can be quite long, working with the IRSD school board. Nobody is going to win here,” with the current dispute and investigation, he added.

“My brother let his passion and his temper get the best of him,” said Bradley Layfield, the Sussex Central principal. “The ‘cancel culture’ is beating him up pretty good.”

(As of early this week, there were at least 51 news stories and millions of social media interactions about the use of the word ‘boy’ to a Black coaching staff.)

“I can assure you of this, as his brother: Our mother, Rachel Layfield, did not raise us this way. We were raised to have malice to no person,” Bradley Layfield said. “New Castle County is what it is, with a larger minority population, and there is a question of sportsmanship in the heat of a competition.”

(New Castle County’s population is 56 percent white, 24 percent black, 7 percent Latino and 7 percent Asian.)

“I know my brother had no racist intent,” said Bradley Layfield. “But the context shows he is addressing three coaches, who were Black, who were loud and boisterous.”

“I understand the other side,” he added. “It is not the words we say, but it is the perception of the person receiving them.”

Bradley Layfield said it matters how the words are perceived by the listener, the Hodgson coaching staff in this case, “and that is what Bradley has to own.”

“I listened to Coach Lockhart on the Dan Gafney show on radio, and I have heard he would like to have a role in bringing people back together,” noted Bradley Layfield.

Because there is a DSP investigation ongoing, Bradley Layfield said Rodney Layfield could not speak until the internal affairs and professional responsibility review of his conduct is complete.

“The night it happened, last Saturday, the coach apologized for the cursing and said he was sorry for using profanity,” said Layfield. “They shook hands and did not issue a public statement. The two of them just covered it man-to-man.”

School districts issue statements The Indian River School District staff this week issued official comment regarding the incid…

(See sidebar for all public statements on this matter)

Bradley Layfield emphasized that Superintendent Jay Owens speaks for the Indian River School District and said the IRSD statement is the official word on the altercation.

Hattier mentioned that voters choose school board members within IRSD and said: “Jay cannot fire Rodney from the board. The governor cannot fire the president of the IRSD school board. We have had situations like this on our school board before and, as board members, we are pretty permanent. All we can do is censure Rodney Layfield, and there is no movement to do so. It’s an elected position,” said Hattier. “There may be people who want to move on when an organization needs to go forward, but Rodney Layfield has lots of support right now.”

The next Indian River School District board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3, at Indian River High School. Questions as to whether Rodney Layfield would chair the meeting and gavel-in the meeting were not answered by the IRSD.

Layfield has been a party to DSP internal affairs investigations in the past, when he minimized a federal sexual-harassment complaint from a fellow trooper addressed to one of his subordinates. Capt. Rodney Layfield, the suit states, did not wish to pursue the matter: “Layfield said she needed to have thicker skin and not let what someone else said about her bother her,” according to records from the investigation filing. He also told a fellow Troop 5 trooper that the victim was “out for mental issues” when she took leave of the post.

PIO Sergeant India Sturgis issued a statement and also noted, “We are actively looking in to this matter according to our professional responsibility process. It’s an internal matter for DSP.”