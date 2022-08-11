Principal Melissa Kansak at Howard T. Ennis Elementary School in Georgetown this week applauded the work the Nemours Children’s Health team and the State of Delaware are doing to cope with a mental health crisis among Delaware’s kids. She also noted that Sussex County and the Indian River School District have made great strides — with a new mental health clinic opening soon — to handle these rising behavioral caseloads.
“Nemours Children’s has the best healthcare in the country for kids and specializes in connecting children with therapy, including ADHD and other behavioral issues,” said Kansak, who came to Howard T. Ennis from the G.W. Carver Center before it closed two years ago.
There is one mental health facility in Sussex County that specialized in adolescent therapy — Delaware Guidance Services in Lewes, offering child and family therapy. But there is a waiting list. However, Kansak pointed to a new clinic in Bayard that will be able to handle cases for this region — the Bayard Community Health Center.
“Across our Indian River School District, we are fortunate to have one licensed clinical social worker in every single school,” noted Kansak. “We have taken the lead across the state in this access to help, and we also have mental health professionals serving many schools.”
“Bilingual is certainly an area where we need more help,” she added, agreeing with speakers at the Nemours health event. “The master’s in social work and licensed clinical social work is harder to find, as are PhD., doctor of psychology or psychiatry. It’s not a great population of professionals for families to locate.”
“Our students need this opportunity for mental and behavioral health, and some of the referrals are six months’ waiting they will face,” said Kansak. “I am glad some new options are coming on-stream as a way to provide services to our kids.”
Commenting on the rising high-school senior Andrew Cielo, who discussed his own mental health problems — which were conquered with a regimen of daily therapy in his junior year — Kansak said, “It’s huge for him to share his experiences. He was strong enough to come forward in front of all these adults from the U.S. Capitol and State of Delaware, and shared that therapy works.”
“He faced the challenges that so many others face,” said Kansak. “These mental health and behavioral issues are bigger than we think.”