Indian River School District Director of Special Services Judi Brittingham recently recognized special-education teacher ambassadors for 2022-2023 school year. They were nominated by their peers and the community at large for “going above and beyond to celebrate the individual. They carry a positive message of inclusiveness,” said Brittingham at the Oct. 24 IRSD Board of Education meeting.
IRSD kicked-off Special Education Week by recognizing the ambassadors. The special-education task force is chaired by IRSD Board Member Heather Statler.
Special Education Ambassadors recognized by IRSD Superintendent Jay Owens and Brittingham are: Amy Andress (East Millsboro), Amanda Lingo (Indian River Early Learning Center, ELC), Neil Stong (Georgetown Elementary), Lenny Brittingham (Georgetown Middle School), Briana Shuman (Howard T. Ennis), Lori Ann Sentman (Indian River High School), Jaclyn Johnson (John M. Clayton Elementary), Dr. Meiasha Harris (Long Neck Elementary), Kristie Van Zee (Lord Baltimore Elementary), Conor Casey (Millsboro Middle School), Carol Oxbrough (North Georgetown), Krystal Bush (Phillip Showell Elementary), Nicole Cope (Selbyville Middle School). Stephanie Fair (SDSA), Jackie Johnson (Sussex Central) and Cheryl Carey (community ambassador).
IRSD staff also reported on Oct. 24 that the district’s student population grew by 140 students this school year, to a total enrollment of nearly 10,500, with most of that growth at the two high schools.
The board meeting also included the naming of Celeste Bunting as Title IX coordinator for the 2022-2023 school year, which is the 50th anniversary of the standard for equal rights in sports and school activities.
The meeting on Oct. 24 began with a moment of silence. Board President Rodney Layfield called meeting to order and then took a moment to call to mind the 16-year-old student and 61-year-old teacher Jean Kuczka, who had lost their lives in St. Louis that day at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School.
At least seven other people were injured, and the school shooter was killed by responding police at the St. Louis school. Kuczka was a health and P.E. teacher in the St. Louis public schools for 20 years and prior to that taught for 18 years in the Catholic school system at Holy Cross Academy. She was also a women’s cross-country coach.