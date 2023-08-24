It’s back-to-school time, with classes starting Tuesday, Sept. 5, for 10,000 students in the region, some of whom are undergoing orientation at school open houses this week. Indian River School District (IRSD) Superintendent Jay Owens also welcomed more than 100 new teachers and administrators at a series of team meetings and educational training events this week, called New Educator Week.
The first students to return to a classroom this year, on Sept. 5, are those in “transition grades” — those entering kindergarten at the elementary schools, sixth grade at the middle schools or ninth grade at the high schools. Pre-kindergarten has a delayed starting date of Sept. 11, after other students have all returned to class.
“It is always exciting to have a fresh start with a new school year,” said Owens of the building excitement in the community. “It’s always great to return to school, and these open houses and orientations give us a chance to have students meet their new teachers before we really get ramped up. They can be in the schools without a mass of other students to start.”
The Indian River School District, with a nearly $245 million annual budget this year, is completing two major capital building projects, with the new Howard T. Ennis School nearly finished and the new $146 million Sussex Central High School on track for completion and opening by the fall semester of the 2025-2026 school year, according to Owens and project managers.
The IRSD is the fourth-largest of 19 school districts in Delaware. Geographically, however, it’s the largest school district, covering some 360 square miles.
“We are a big operation,” said Owens. “We are now standing at 10,600 enrolled students, and this number will grow this week. Our faculty number fluctuates between 1,500 and 1,600 staff, and we welcome 107 new teachers. It’s like running a large corporation,” he said of the complex operations headquartered in the district offices in Selbyville.
The local population is increasing rapidly, as Sussex County has grown in all of the past 11 years, increasing from 225,000 residents to 249,500 just in the past four years alone — a rate of 2.6 percent per year on average. That has been a major factor in the building of two new schools, though the Ennis School serves students from all of Sussex County and not just within the IRSD.
“We have built or are under construction with two schools for our rising school-aged children population because the population is increasing, and that’s just how it panned out on the timing,” said Owens of the two building projects.
Sussex Central High School has a student population of 2,000 students, while the district’s other high school, Indian River High School, has a student population of about 1,000 students. (Sussex Technical High School also serves students who live inside the IRSD, but it operates independently, as its own school district.)
New Educator Week just completed
The 107 new or transferring teachers and other educators received an organized introduction to the district this week.
“We have 107 new staff, and we have additional people that may have been starting after the school start date last year, such as mid-year, who never got the orientation,” said Owens of the training cohort. “People move here and wish to teach, or they grew up here and wish to return to teach in our system. There are deep ties to the Indian River district and Sussex County region.”
“New Educator Week is for everyone who is brand new or coming in as a transfer educator. They hear about the new curriculum, our technology platform, the procedures,” said Owens on Tuesday, Aug. 22. “Today, they are learning about the technology platforms and how to use them and the evaluation process, what are the metrics for good teachers in our district. They have that orientation today, in terms of what is expected.”
“They are going to see their own teaching teams this week, and build together and have that team approach already done,” said Owens. “Tomorrow, they will do the instructional framework, the structure for the lessons.”
The new Core Knowledge Language Arts, a $2.5 million curriculum upgrade for learning to read, is being implemented in this school year, which starts the day after Labor Day.
“We are all excited about CKLA — and the research is really positive,” said Owens of the efficacy of the program. “It will have a positive impact on our students. We set aside the money knowing these curricula are not forever. There are always better options,” he said, noting that the last English and reading program lasted nearly seven years. “We want to be ahead of the curve and provide the best materials available for our kids.”
For returning Teacher Week, the district kick-off requires administrators to plan sessions in two geographic regions.
“We will do the Northern schools and the Southern schools. We share our success from last year with each other, and there will be some motivational talks from our Teacher of the Year, Ms. Truitt,” he said of 2021-2022 IRSD Teacher of the Year Jennah Truitt, a kindergarten teacher at Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View. “I will also give opening remarks. We will have the drumline this year to provide some marching rhythm for teachers.”
Teacher orientations are at Sussex Central High School in the north and IRHS in the south.
“There is time that is set aside for mandated training with our in-house school professional development teams,” said Owens. Even the veteran teachers “need to get organized for the students next week.”
Owens also provided a reminder to parents to provide full contact information and any medical record updates to schools by next week.
“The information they are getting on their calls and alerts on transportation are now coming,” he said. “So just make sure you contact the schools. The schools want to know if you have phone number or contact-information changes, or for student medical records changes.”
“We want the kids to be ready the first day and get it right the first time,” said the superintendent.
“The bus transportation is a big deal for our students, and we want them to have a good experience and get home safely,” said Owens. “Give us some grace and some flexibility the first week or so for our drivers. It is always tough, because the times might be off, but we always settle down and get the kids home.”
“We just want to get a day under our belts and give our bus drivers a chance to scale-up on their routes,” he said.
Excited for the school year
“Yesterday, at Monday’s orientation, I told our teachers they chose an unbelievable profession,” said Owens. “‘You are instrumental to our community and to our success,’” he recounted. “They are impacting young lives.”
“I live in this community, and I have kids in this community,” said Owens, whose son will enter middle school this year. “I want us to be an amazing school system. A great system is best for our community.”
Owens was previously in charge of special education within the IRSD system and said he is especially proud of the new Howard T. Ennis School for special-needs students.
“I was director of special-ed, and we work hard to get those licensed clinical social workers and support our kids,” he said. “We have a well-oiled machine and a team of folks ready to do this job at all of our schools.”
“We have it covered administratively,” he said in terms of new demands for mental health professionals dictated by state law under House Bill (HB) 100. “We know it will work.”
Owens served as assistant principal at Howard T. Ennis in 2006 and was keenly aware then that the old building could not last much longer.
“Our new Howard T. Ennis ribbon-cutting will be the first week of October. We had to get the therapy pool right first,” he said of one remaining project element after the students and staff transitioned to the new building in January. “The mid-year move-in at Ennis was hard, but the staff said they would make it work. They got organized, and everyone was beaming when we opened in January. So, we had to go for it and open facilities.”
“We still had a few construction issues,” he said of the minor delays in a grand opening.
Of concerns about conflicts at Sussex Central High School, which has a burgeoning student population of 2,000 waiting for a new school to be built, Owens agreed: “It is a very large student body. And we want harmony in our schools.”
With the new SCHS, Owens added, “On that site, we are creating room for a middle school to occupy the existing structure, as the towns are increasing in size. That would open up the existing school in Millsboro to become an elementary school. We will see the population growth data and study the trends. But it’s growing and booming.”
“The steel is going up now,” he said of the $146 million high school. “We have large cranes and trucks and hundreds of workers. We have hundreds of people involved. We are on pace for fall 2025, and we want to open that school year.”
“There are concerns with escalations of building materials costs,” due to inflation, he said. “We may need to cut some costs, but not to the detriment of the building. We may seek some additional funding” for items not considered mandatory, he added.
“That creates a large, integrated campus in Georgetown, and there is room for more growth. There is room on that site that IRSD could even add an early-learning center. We have additional acreage beyond the two sites.”
“Having everything together, with SCHS and the middle school, helps us consolidate transportation and put facilities at the complex that can serve both” student populations. “The constables can work together collaboratively,” said the superintendent.
Across the street from that location is Howard T. Ennis.
“So they are already collaborating with SCHS,” said Owens. “The high school Agriculture Department, with a strong [Future Farmers of America] program and a pathways program for young farmers, is working hard, and the new greenhouse is coming to Ennis. So they can work together seamlessly. There is horticulture and animal sciences at SCHS, and they can all learn at the same time.”
“My first administration job was at Howard T. Ennis, as assistant principal in 2006,” he said of the school. “They have a calling, and they care about the kids, and the teachers are really a helping-person type of professional.”
“The job of the superintendent is multi-faceted,” observed Owens. “The most fun I have is when I am interacting with the students. But there are HR and personnel matters that need to be attended to. We have a big operation here. We must get our folks in the places where we need them.”
And the first bell is about to ring!