At the most recent Indian River School District Policy Committee meeting, principals and counselors talked about the tug-of-war that exists relative to dress-code enforcement. The debate centered on hoodies, hats and other headgear.
“Many times, simply directing students to remove a hat or take a hood down can escalate a situation with a kid who may be coming to school with a lot of emotional baggage and lead to consequences that remove them from the learning environment,” said Bradley Layfield, principal of Sussex Central High School and chairman of the board of the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association.
The policy committee also made note that dress code restrictions can often disproportionately impact women, especially when minimum skirt and shorts lengths and strap widths are mandated.
“Girls get disproportionate punishments,” Layfield acknowledged.
The current IRSD Dress Code regarding headgear is very straightforward: “No headgear may be worn in the building. This includes, but is not limited to, hats, hoods, and/or other types of head coverings.”
The tension lies in the interpretation of the code and the level of enforcement it takes, with young people favoring hooded sweatshirts or team caps, in particular, as a fashion statement.
“Hats and hoods seem endemic these days, and it seems like a constant battle,” said Layfield at the policy meeting led by Jay T. Owens, IRSD superintendent. “It leads to separation from the instructional environment” when students are removed for violations or sent to administration.
The recommendations for leniency are being considered only at the policy committee level and the IRSD board of education has not taken up the dress-code matter. However, principals and teachers are interested in community engagement on the code.
“Revisions to the dress code are currently under review by our district policy committee,” Owens said this week. “We will also be gathering input from our school principals on this issue in the coming weeks. Any revisions suggested by the policy committee must be approved by the Board of Education before a modified dress code is implemented in our schools.”
“Let’s reduce our exclusionary practices,” said Layfield. “It just seems to be a catalyst” for disputes within the schools. “We want to make this happen not only at our school,” he said of Sussex Central, “but we may want to change the entire paradigm” on head covering.
Layfield got to the heart of the matter when he talked about “why” students may want head and partial face coverings: “Hoods are sometimes used to hide emotional issues or situations at home.”
As board chairman of the DIAA, Layfield also noted that hoodies, caps and “do-rags” (close-fitting knit caps often tied around the head to promote hair growth or maintain a curl in the hair) are used as part of their athletic wardrobe by many Indian River school district athletes.
“The do-rags can keep their hairdo in place,” he said of the students and student-athletes, “and it really looks just right” as part of personal grooming, Layfield noted at the policy meeting.
In an e-mail follow-up to the Coastal Point, Layfield said the principals will meet as a group this Friday, Jan. 21, to further discuss dress code modernization. If dress code policy changes are recommended, they will be brought to the IRSD school board later this semester.