The Indian River School District is planning “a full return” to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. After the governor recently eased guidelines under the COVID-19 pandemic, Superintendent Jay Owens delivered his plan to the IRSD Board of Education on May 24.
Based on recent guidance from the Delaware Department of Public Health, the district intends to operate in on a five-day schedule, fulltime and in-person. The district is developing plans to get students back in the classroom next school year.
There are no plans to continue hybrid or remote learning on a broad scale in September. However, for families who might want to continue remote learning, the Department of Education hasn’t given direction yet. So the IRSD can look at its existing criteria and amend as needed, since remote learning has been done in the past, Owens said.
Face masks are currently required in school buildings, and also outdoors, if 3 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.
Owens also thanked and commended the staff of the Indian River School District: “I could go on and on with the staff and what they’ve done this year, the sacrifices they’ve made,” including teachers, administrators, cafeteria workers, custodian, nurses, bus drivers, paraprofessionals. He also thanked the families for their patience and being “unbelievably gracious.”
Meanwhile, summer school is gearing up to be a full production, and families are being contacted for enrollment. More than 1,000 students have enrolled, and invitations are still being sent. Details will be finalized in May so the bus routes can be planned. The education and the meals are offered at no charge. In addition, high schools will provide comprehensive credit recovery options, as well as a rising ninth-grade introduction workshop.
School choice on the agenda again
The school board failed this week to pass an exception for school-choice applications. President Rodney Layfield wanted board members to go on the record regarding school-choice students moving up into grades 6 and 9. Typically, all enrolled students are considered “returning students” and may continue attending their chosen schools. However, the transitional years (grades 6 and 9) are not guaranteed automatic entry into the next school in their preferred feeder pattern.
Because of high enrollment numbers in many schools, about 50 in-district students of all ages were waitlisted for school choice. The board made that decision in February.
However, Layfield said he often hears from in-district families who still hope for their dream school. In order to allow wait-listed sixth- and ninth-graders into their preferred school, he asked the school board to consider an exception to the policy to allow all 50 applicants into their various requested schools.
In favor were Board Members James “Jim” Fritz, Donald Hattier, Rodney Layfield, Madeline Moses and Connie Pryor. Opposed were Jerry Peden, Heather Statler and Leolga Wright. With Derek Cathell abstaining and W. Scott Collins absent, the motion failed to get a majority vote.
“I want the public to know who voted where,” Layfield said.
“This board member is for the whole district, not for special interests,” Wright concluded.
“It is district students that are requesting to go to schools within the district,” Layfield responded.
The board couldn’t have just accepted the two dozen students in those particular grade levels because it would appear to target certain groups. Plus, the board would’ve had to consider requests from even more school-choice families, who were previously discouraged from applying.
The district already “let the parents know that when your child went from one school to the next school, that does not guarantee [continued enrollment],” Wright said. “It seems like we’ve spent an inordinate amount of time on school choice on what seems to be a very small population, when, in fact, we could be spending that time on issues that involve the majority of students in the district,” she argued.
The Board of Education and the Policy Committee have spent countless numbers on this topic, amending the policy almost annually for the past decade.
“For our own sake and the sanity of the people who work in your office and for the district, I think at some point we need to stand our ground. … Let it run its course and let it go from there,” Wright said.
In October 2020, the school board had decided to make a cut-off at grades 6 and 9 because otherwise students (and their siblings) who wee accepted at age 6 would be with the district for the next 12 years, and the swiftly growing enrollment couldn’t sustain that kind of guarantee. For instance, Selbyville Middle School is at 105 percent of capacity now, but its feeder elementary schools are at much lower rates.
Unless they’re in a special program, such as International Baccalaureate (IB) or Spanish Immersion, students have to reapply and potentially be re-ranked for school choice when they move up to middle or high school.
The topic does not pertain to the Southern Delaware School of the Arts, which has more stringent capacity rules.
Financial matters
School buses will be getting new GPS systems. Schools, parents and administrators will be able to open website or mobile app to see where their child’s bus is at any given time. It should improve logistics for the district, and let people know when a bus is running late.
With a student ID program, students would swipe on or off the bus, helping the driver know if the child is at the correct location. The one-time cost is $254,000, plus about $100,000 annually. Federal stimulus money should pay for the first three years, and then local tax funds will pick up the cost.
“On behalf of helicopter parents all over the country, I like it,” joked Layfield, who is a parent and police officer.
The investment was unanimously approved.
When a new school is built, the State usually issues funding over several years, instead of in one lump sum. That means the school district must pay its share over several years. This month, the Delaware Department of Education proposed giving IRSD more of its money sooner, to build the new Sussex Central High School. But between uncertainty of the future bond rates and lumber prices, the school board decided there were too many unknowns to accept the money early.
IRSD’s share would be paid by issuing bonds (borrowing money), which was approved by public referendum in 2020. Although bond rates are low now, the board members said they don’t want to potentially increase the property tax rate at a different rate than initially advertised to the public during the referendum process.
Also in finance, the school board unanimously ratified employment contracts for teachers, paraprofessionals and secretaries. This week, custodian contract negotiations began.
Next month, the board will consider increasing some EPER (Extra Pay for Extra Responsibility) pay rates, which haven’t increased in 15 or 20 years. They often pertain to staff whose jobs require significant extra effort, such as coaching or giving presentations after the regular school day.
A laptop for every student
The district is pushing toward lending every IRSD student their own device for the entire school year. Old laptops and “smartboards” need replacing anyway, so the board approved a long-term instructional technology plan for purchasing technology updates.
There are more than 10,000 students in the district, and about 7,500 laptops were issued for remote learning during the pandemic, so the IRSD is just continuing down that path. The cost is about $1.6 million annually for the next three years. The tech plan is basically a more efficient spending of the money, rather than piecemeal purchases that the IRSD would otherwise still eventually make.
During the pandemic, the IRSD has distributed approximately 1,000 hotspots for internet access as part of the “Connect Delaware” program. Those devices will continue to receive service until December of 2021. The IRSD is advocating for the State of Delaware to extend that program.
In other IRSD school board news:
A committee will be formed to discuss the Sussex Central High School logo. The Golden Knight design will be discussed in its many iterations. A few community members expressed concern over the 1970s-era knight-on-horseback logo sometimes being replaced with the 2000s knight-and-sword design. The board does not have a policy on approving logos, and it’s often up to schools to use whatever version (sometimes designed by students) they prefer. A committee will mull the topic further.
- Mathematics will get an upgrade, as the board approved a new curriculum for Grades 6 to 12. After thorough research and teacher input, Carnegie Learning “is one of the best curriculums that I have ever seen,” said James Wheatley, IRSD instructional coach. With the textbook and online supports, the teacher committee requested to implement the new curriculum by this fall.
- The board approved a broadcast rights agreement, in which high school athletics will be broadcast through WBOC’s Delmarva Sports Network. The principals and athletic directors supported the idea. There is no cost to the district. The contract will be approved annually.
- Indian River High School’s Vicky Chan and Lanaya Haynes were honored for their successes with Business Professionals of America (BPA). Baseball coaches Steve Longo and Kevin Cordrey were both honored as Henlopen Conference coaches of the year. And Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann was one of five inductees to the Under Armour Women of Will Hall of Fame for going “above and beyond to lift up generations for female athletes.”
- Selbyville Middle School students were honored, including Evan Forjan (a Carson Scholar) and Maggie Bare (Carson Recognition Scholar).
The IRSD Board of Education’s next monthly meeting will be Monday, June 28, at 7 p.m. (with executive session at 6 p.m.) at Sussex Central High School. COVID guidelines will be in effect. Details are online at https://go.boarddocs.com/de/irsd/Board.nsf.