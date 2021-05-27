Assistant Principal Bennett Murray conducts the laptop drive-through line at John M. Clayton Elementary School in April 2020, with custodian Darlene Waters looking on. The Indian River School District distributed laptop computers to students who needed them for remote schooling during COVID-19-related school closures last spring. The district is planning for full in-person learning this fall, but distributing laptops to every student in the district is under consideration as a long-term technology program.