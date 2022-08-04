The Indian River School District recently conducted 43 listening sessions with parents and students to hear from them directly about a five-year school district strategic plan. Officials said the 2022-2027 strategic plan embraces equity and access to both learning and extracurricular activity, focusing on operational excellence in the schools.
While the jury is still out, as support services and other IRSD administrators sort the results of these input sessions, the verdict is clear. Parents and students want more of the best of what IRSD has to offer — more STEM, more technical education, more career training for future jobs, more access to after-school sports and extracurricular favorites including robotics.
The strategic plan recommendations seem to be on-target for those goals, and the question will be, “Can it scale?”
Nika Reid, IRSD district supervisor of support services, helped lead the planning process.
“It has been great to be out in our communities talking about education,” said Reid. “We are getting amazing feedback coming from these groups, and we loved to share our May survey results and gain more feedback and thoughts on what our next steps should be as a school system.”
Reid herself had just left Millsboro Middle School, where she was able to talk with students.
“They are focused on participating in extracurricular activities and enrichment programs. They want to know if they can play hoops with their principal, join a new sports program, or expand our STEM activities in middle-school years.”
The young people are interested in more access to after-school programs and asked about transportation, she said.
“I am a robotics mom myself,” said Reid. “We were able to make connections with these middle-schoolers who are already signing up for robotics club and able to meet the faculty advisors. Now the students can talk with parents about the time commitment of joining robotics.”
Cora Booth, an 18-year veteran of the IRSD, had conducted five school visits, primarily with parents. The Coastal Point caught-up with her at Southern Delaware School of the Arts in Selbyville, where Booth was preparing to host a brainstorming session with students about school-year planning.
“Good ideas are coming out of these sessions,” said Booth, who is an educational diagnostician with the IRSD. “Our equity committee reviewed the May family survey results from both parent and student perspectives, and took a hard look at the data. We found some perception gaps from the survey outcomes, and so we developed questions and these input sessions to gain more insights.”
The IRSD is committed to making education more equitable and servicing the needs of the community, according to Booth. She noted that the district and its families are looking for change that matches what they see in society or in their vocations.
“We want to turn out students who are ready for jobs and careers, including with STEM and computer science backgrounds,” said Booth. She said Indian River must service the needs of all sections of the population.
“We are also tackling hard questions about race and what equity really means.”
“Equity does not always mean ‘equal,’” said the 40-year educator. “We don’t always see things equally, so you may need to provide new dynamics or change the circumstances so that all people and our students will have an equitable chance of success.”
This is the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which changed the game for men’s and women’s sports by providing a more equitable distribution of resources to women’s sports. This week, the area will host the Senior League Softball World Series.
“How can we change the environment for fair play and learning?” asked Booth. “This is not about handouts.”
She revealed that her own daughter has cerebral palsy and had been treated “differently” throughout her young adolescence. For example, Booth told the story of how the cafeteria at her daughter’s school (a non-IRSD institution) was lower, with a “well” down below the floor surface so the kids could sit and dine together. The principal provided a solution wherein a table or two would be placed upstairs, away from the social environment of her peers, for Booth’s daughter.
“We said, instead, how about if we add a handicapped ramp so children with disabilities could join the other kids,” said Booth. “I was a vocal mama, so we got the ramp installed.”
The IRSD leaders in education commented that many parents and their students have provided feedback that transportation is a roadblock for participating in extracurricular activities and sports, as many parents work.
“One student inquired about electronic gaming and e-sports as an option,” said Booth. “We might do something like that for after school to bridge the gap, and then make it focused on history or games about science.”
IRSD officials realize that the district must continue to expand transportation options, and has attempted to address that parent and family concern this year with expanded bus schedules, smart bus routing to avoid peak traffic times and other workarounds.
“Transportation is an area to expand and help our families for after school” as well, noted Booth. “One parent suggested busing kids to a hub area so young middle-schoolers could play or join sports, and it’s much easier,” she said, and actually closer to parents’ places of work, “if we do those types of solutions.”
The team added that IRSD officials are thinking outside of the box on accommodations.
Focus on diversity, equity and inclusion
“Are our students being bullied?” asked Booth. “Are they made fun of because of their race or ethnic background or how they wear their hair? How can we celebrate different cultures and learn more about them?”
Nika Reid distributed a one-page strategic plan outline to the listening workshops. Under the operational excellence heading for IRSD, the plan notes: “Implement equitable, sustainable and student-centered operational plans. Commit to serving as champions of culture and equity by ensuring all students, families and staff will have adequate tools, training, learning and experiences needed to be successful in Sussex County, as well as our global and diverse society.”
Reid noted that IRSD education in both science and the arts had worked wonders in her own family.
“My son just graduated from IRSD and will major in engineering and physics.”
Reid said her son will attend Delaware State University, closer to home, and will focus on engineering as a major, as well as being a member of the university’s vaunted marching band. He is attending with an Inspire Scholarship based on the STEM and robotics education he received. The Inspire Scholarship at Del State provides four-year tuition with a grade point average of 2.75 or higher, along with demonstrating good conduct and providing community-service hours.
“IRSD employees also need to look like and represent our students,” added Booth. “Let’s actively recruit teachers of color” and different backgrounds. A cursory look at the IRSD teachers of the year winners at SDSA over the past decade or more showed that all of the teachers were White.
“We must ask ourselves if our students of diverse backgrounds and races are being discouraged from taking advantage of our advanced curriculum courses,” Booth asked. “Or are they encouraged [to take advanced classes] as we respect and value all of our differences.”
“I really love working with Nika Reid,” added Booth, “and have worked with her on this strategic plan, as well as other projects. She is passionate, and we all admire how she combines the love of science and the arts for students. This is the kind of thinking that students are going to need out in the real world.”