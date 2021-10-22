The Indian River School District is offering additional wi-fi hotspots to eligible families through the Connect Delaware program.
Hotspots are available to low-income families free of charge while supplies last. Eligible families may obtain a hotspot by contacting their child’s school.
In addition, service for the more 1,000 hotspots already distributed by the district will be extended through Dec. 31, 2022. Existing hotspots will automatically have their service period extended. No action is needed by the family.
For more information about wi-fi hotspots, visit irsd.net/access.