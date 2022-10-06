The Indian River School District is actively recruiting school counselors to fulfill the increased student population requirements, meet state board of education standards for counseling ratios, and support a new call for mental health awareness and care across the region.
While the IRSD reported 90 new employees joining the education ranks this year and is not faced with teacher shortages —while Delaware as a whole is now faced with some 500 overall teacher gaps — the system is moving ahead with recruiting counselors.
“We are not seeing the impact of teacher shortages,” said Dr. Judith Brittingham, director of special services for the IRSD. “We don’t really have a shortage of counselors, but our team is growing.”
“We see lots of people moving to our area, and there has been an influx of new transfer students since the start of the school year,” said Brittingham. “We have registered so many new kids even since our kids returned in August.”
The new-student population is up more than 7 percent across the state, noted Stephanie Ingram of the Delaware State Education Association (DSEA).
The Delaware State Department of Education has provided new and additional funding for the IRSD to hire and support its counseling staff.
“We are growing and expanding here,” said Brittingham. “The State has recognized IRSD for additional school psychologists, mental health professionals and school counselors, so the district got some additional units to have these highly needed spots fulfilled here. As our IRSD student services team, we now have the State’s backing to really grow.”
Brittingham said she is searching for professionals who support social, emotional and mental wellness and health.
What makes a great school
counselor
“A school counselor must first be kind and compassionate, and works with the rest of the teachers to help the child in the classroom,” said Brittingham. “Our school counselors most often work behind the scenes. Without the school counselor, our schools just would not run.”
“They are the one-stop resource in our school — if they don’t know the answer, they will surely know how to set you up with the answer.”
“We are not lacking in any one area, but our IRSD team continues to expand,” she said. “Mental health awareness continues to expand, and that is true across the nation.”
“We need to find the right fit for each school,” said the special-services director.
Two examples of exemplary school counselors within IRSD who are recognized for their ability to connect with students are Stephanie Wilkinson at Indian River High School and Leslee Hazzard of East Millsboro Elementary School, both recognized as finalists for School Counselor of the Year last academic year.
Brittingham noted the prevalence of self-care and ensuring people are coping with the pandemic issues since the onset of COVID-19.
“In terms of mental health awareness — people are learning about self-care,” said Brittingham.
“This is my 22nd year in the IRSD schools,” she added. “I have noticed and now see children and adults who need more service and support. There has always been stigma around mental health, and it’s slowly going away.”
“More families are coming forward for mental health services than ever before. Whereas they have always been needed, now people are asking,” she observed.
Self-care for IRSD staff
“As far as self-care, our teachers and administrators, as well as support services, cafeteria, constables and custodians have to really find what works best for them,” she said. “Self-care and teaching our students what that means is critical, and COVID-19 has put it at the forefront.”
“I try to put that [self-care] element first for our team.”
“I am the leader, and they look to me for ideas and permission to be OK,” added Brittingham. “We have a couple of mental-health counselors who specialize in mindfulness or meditation, and we are scheduling them for health and self-care, and this is something that needs to be scheduled. We have an amazing team.”
“Nika Reid, supervisor of student services, is one of my best people to help us in this area, in terms of wellness,” said Brittingham. “We are going to do four self-care focus areas for our faculty. We will have yoga and dance, rest and relaxation, as well as sleep tips — we are trying to partner with local businesses and, if they would like to be part of our program, they should call Nika Reid.”
“We are seeking new staff, and our biggest need is school psychology, with any certified school psychologist who is available to work. We would love to hire three or four more of these people,” she said.
“In terms of qualifications, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) to fill positions where IRSD posts positions for school counselors will just add to our amazing group. I think here we need a good group of candidates,” said Brittingham.
“If you have friends, or family moving into the area, even in advance of a job posting going up, please apply or get in touch,” she said. “We have had success getting great people who are newly moving into our area.”
“If a student is struggling in school, initially the team will work on the academic side of the issue,” noted the student-services leader. “Just as important as that piece is the critical school or mental-health counselor, and all the puzzle pieces slide into place. You can see these lightbulb moments for the student, the family and the school team, including the teacher.”
“We have kids coming back who say, ‘Remember when I was in 10th grade and I was struggling? Now I am in college.’ Sometimes it will be something just small, and it’s heartwarming to see,” said Brittingham.
“Our student-services department specializes in the individual. Every student may need something a little different,” she added. “It is our job to find what that extra little difference — and I am committed to helping identify the needs.”
Counselors interested in IRSD positions should contact Judi Brittingham at judith.brittingham@irsd.k12.de.us or Tara Thoroughgood at tara.thoroughgood@irsd.k12.de.us. Interested applicants can also contact the IRSD Department of Special Services at (302) 732-3800.