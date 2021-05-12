The Indian River School District announced this week that it is in need of school psychologists for the 2021-2022 school year.
School psychologists will receive:
- An assigned educational diagnostician to provide support with testing and report writing;
- Full access to the Q-Global online testing portal; and
- Extra pay during the summer to support Child Find screening.
Anyone interested in becoming an IRSD school psychologist should contact Judi Brittingham or Tara Thoroughgood at (302) 436-1000 to set up an in-person or Zoom meeting.