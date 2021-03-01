The Indian River School District is in need of long-term COVID-support substitute employees for a number of positions, including:
- Temporary teacher;
- Temporary paraprofessional; and
- Bus driver and bus attendant.
To apply online, visit irsd.net and click on the blue “Employment Opportunities” button.
Once on the Indian River portion of the Join Delaware Schools website, teachers and paraprofessionals should click on the “Substitute” link on the left side of the page and access the “COVID Support Long Term Substitute Teachers” and “COVID Support Long Term Substitute Paraprofessionals” postings. Bus drivers and bus attendants should click on the “Transportation” link.