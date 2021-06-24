The Indian River School District has received a “clean opinion” following an audit of its school construction activities during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, according to a statement from Delaware State Auditor Kathleen McGuinness.
The audit was done routinely, as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to monitor school construction projects, and covers state Bond Bill construction project expenses incurred by the school district.
“It is my pleasure to report this engagement contained an unmodified opinion,” McGuinness said in her report. “In addition, our examination disclosed no findings required to be reported under Government Auditing Standards,” she said.
An unmodified opinion is often referred to as a “clean” opinion in auditing parlance, meaning it is one in which the auditor feels that the referenced construction schedules present fairly, in all respects, the information based on established criteria as stated in the audit report.
During 2019, the Howard T. Ennis reconstruction project was the only one in process within the district. Ground was broken at the Georgetown site in November 2020. The project is due to be completed by the spring of 2022. The 95,000-square-foot school, for students with significant disabilities, will have classrooms, a small therapy pool, playground, gymnasium, various therapy rooms, large nursing suite, wide corridors to maneuver personal equipment and ample parking lots.
Students often attend Ennis until age 21, building life skills for home and work. There will be three major wings, for pre-kindergarten to fifth grade, grades 6 to 12, and life skills up to age 21.
“We are extremely pleased with the recent construction audit from the State of Delaware,” Jay Owens, IRSD superintendent, said on Wednesday, June 23. “Our finance office has worked extremely hard to ensure that taxpayer funds are spent appropriately and in compliance with state law,” Owens said.
“The Indian River School District is committed to transparency in the expenditure of all state, local and federal funds, and welcomes examination and input from the State Auditor of Accounts,” Owens continued. “We will continue this commitment throughout the construction of the new Howard T. Ennis School and all future district construction projects.”
The “Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019, Statewide School Districts’ Construction Projects Examination Engagements for Indian River School District” report can be found on the state website at https://auditor.delaware.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/06/Indian-River-Final-Report-Final-Report.pdf.