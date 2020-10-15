Indian River School District has decided to bring more students back to the buildings earlier than originally scheduled. The Board of Education has unanimously voted to bring ninth-graders back to school during the week of Oct. 26, two weeks earlier than the previously planned date of Nov. 9.
This only applies to students that choose the hybrid learning method. Remote learners can still work entirely from home.
Also, both high school schedules will change so that there are only two student cohorts, A and B, who attend school two days a week (instead of the initially planned four cohorts, who would only have attended one day per week each). This will match the rest of the IRSD hybrid grade levels, who either attend Monday and Tuesday (with a district-wide disinfecting on Wednesday) or Thursday and Friday.
“We feel comfortable with that at this time,” Superintendent Jay Owens announced at a special board meeting on Oct. 14. “Everyone is doing their best to follow the protocols. … We do continue to watch and modify the way we’re operating to meet the needs of our community and students and meet the guidelines as mandated.”
The first marking period ends on Nov. 17. Hybrid students in grades 10, 11 and 12 are still scheduled to return on Nov. 18.
The IRSD is already bringing some younger hybrid-learning students back to school early. Starting the week of Oct. 19, in-person classes will now include prekindergarten through eighth grade. IRSD initially made a very cautious back-to-school schedule, bringing a few grades back into the building at a time.
All of the students are supposed to be doing five days of schoolwork, but kids can either remain at home entirely for remote learning, or return to school two days a week for hybrid learning.
When Owens last checked the numbers, he said, recent parent surveys showed that Indian River High School has about 70 percent (or 685 students) willing to return for hybrid, and Sussex Central High School has about 64 percent (or 1,194 students) willing to return.
IRSD families are still being asked to respond to various surveys, which will help the district plan its reopening.
“It’s always been our goal to get as many kids in as safely as possible, for them and our staff and community,” Owens said.
Schools must still wear masks and aim to provide 6 feet of social distancing (or at least the state-mandated 3 feet).
“We have been in constant consultation with our transportation department. That’s been one of our biggest areas of work,” said Owens of juggling the social distancing that must occur on buses with the shortage of bus drivers. Transportation staff “do have some anxiety around it, because there are still some drivers that are out. But they do feel comfortable rolling in the ninth grade.”
IRSD Board President Rodney Layfield commended the staff’s “awesome job” of getting students back in schools, sooner if it was safer to do so.
Owens passed the credit to all corners of the district.
“It’s not gone flawlessly, but none of us have been through this, obviously — everyone has just jumped in to make this a good experience.”
Also at the Oct. 14 meeting, the school board agreed to the terms of architectural contracts for the district’s next major building project.
The IRSD Board of Education’s next regular monthly meeting will be Monday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m., at Sussex Central High School. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. The public can also observe via Zoom online or by telephone. (The meeting agenda is online at www.boarddocs.com/de/irsd/Board.nsf/Public and teleconference details will be posted on Monday at www.irsd.net.)