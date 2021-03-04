There’s no question for educators that most students are better off in the classroom, rather than teleconferencing every day at home. With proper physical distancing and mask-wearing, experts say schools can regulate a safe atmosphere during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But as parents ask for more than two days of in-person learning each week, the Indian River School District is troubled by old and ongoing problems: space and busing.
One year ago, the IRSD was wrapping up a public referendum to address overcrowding and capacity issues at multiple schools. Now, schools are required to maintain at least 3 feet of distance between each student. The district has been trying to maintain the ideal 6 feet where possible, but some schools are slipping to 3 feet, IRSD Superintendent Jay Owens told the Board of Education on Feb. 22.
That applies to school buses, too. Shortages of school bus drivers have been crimping the IRSD master schedule for several years, but when a 72-seat bus is only allowed to carry half of that, “It does hinder our ability to get more students into our schools,” Owens said. “Although our classes can accommodate [more students], our buses are more full, so we are monitoring that very closely.”
The IRSD is currently operating on a modified five-day schedule. All 10,600 students work from home at some point, whether part-time or full-time. About 7,500 hybrid students attend school in-person on either Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday. Everyone works from home on Wednesdays, giving the schools time to disinfect. And some students with significant needs visit school four days per week. About 3,000 of the district’s students are fully remote learners at home.
Transportation is currently working for the two-day schedule, officials said. However, a four-day schedule would be too much given existing resources. Although parents could help by driving students, the IRSD has been trying to work in an equitable way.
“If we opened it up to one, we’d have to open it up to all,” and the IRSD can’t guarantee transportation to everyone right now, Owens said.
The district has accommodated everyone in order to bring some people back fulltime. An alternative would be to allow some students to come back full-time but put others on a waiting list.
Parents ask for options
“If we continue down this path of closures, we will see dire consequences,” Stacy Hennigan told the school board, on behalf of her husband, Michael, and their two young children who are students at Lord Baltimore Elementary School. “We will continue to see a rise of anxiety of depression in our youth,” as well as the potential for dropouts, failing grades and more. “Open the schools. There is no reason to keep them closed with all of the information we have about COVID-19,” she argued.
“With only a few months left in the school year, it is vital to get their lives back to some sort of normalcy. It is vital to the well-educated public. The current method of Zoom education does not work well for children, especially the young ones,” said Hennigan, adding that she feels the current schedule “is not enough time for a well-rounded education and will be a disservice to them in the long run.”
Not only is it harder to retain knowledge from a screen, but students miss in-person art, gym, teacher interaction and more.
“I’m sure the teachers also struggle, as they are not educated to teach in the Zoom-style brand of education,” she added. “We continue to find ways to keep schools closed and permanently damage our children of this great state. We need to focus on finding ways to open up the schools back up full-time.”
The Hennigans said they believe the IRSD should reopen further, as other school districts and private schools have. They mentioned the increase in vaccine availability and the post-holiday decrease in new U.S. diagnoses and Delaware hospitalizations, though some areas inside the district have had upticks in the number of COVID-19 cases, with Selbyville and Frankford being among ZIP codes named as hotspots by state officials this week, who noted that numbers there doubled from the week prior.
Later, Board President Rodney Layfield asked Superintendent Owens to begin researching a way to bring students back four days a week.
The district is doing good work with what they have, he said, “but as a parent, I’m disgusted” that his elementary student is struggling and high-school senior could miss prom and graduation. “I think we need to poll the parents, find out where we are. … If parents are out there saying they want their students to come back, we need to do more,” Layfield said.
“I’m thankful for where we are today, so thankful my children have an opportunity go to school, whether it’s two or four days a week. But we need to be looking full-time.”
Board Member Donald Hattier agreed and took it a step further, questioning the CDC’s reported death rates. This time, he did not use the xenophobic phrase for COVID-19 that he’s employed in the past. He suggested that IRSD should be a leader in at least bringing back elementary school kids, “which seems to the safest group to deal with.” He said he’s heard people say that the current system is hurting families, businesses and lives.
Looking at spring
Teacher J.R. Emanuele reminded the board to include all staff groups — from secretaries to bus drivers and cafeteria staff — in any discussions about reopening.
“I know in-person learning is the way to go. Is it the time to do that? That’s a decision the board has to make. I think that busing is the biggest issue that we’re going to have for spacing,” said Emanuele, president of the Indian River Education Association, as he reiterated CDC recommendations.
Meanwhile, middle-school athletics will begin their 2021 spring season in mid-April, after those students missed their 2020 spring season.
“We wanted to work really hard to try to provide that opportunity … so [it’s] very exciting news for those students and families to be able to do middle-school athletics this spring,” Owens said.
As for performers in band and chorus, “We are working with those programs — some of them have elected to do video performances; some are looking to see if they can do performances outside. … We’ll try to find a way to make that happen.”
Planning also continues for widespread summer programming to help students catch up before next autumn. Each school will be given a summer programming budget of CARES Act money to provide these services with transportation, breakfast and a snack included as part of the day. (The autism program and Howard T. Ennis will continue to run 12-month programming at full days, as they always have.)
In other IRSD news:
- About a decade after a lawsuit halted school board members from offering prayer at board meetings, the board has officially taken Policy BDA.1 (School Prayer at Regular Board Meetings) off the books.
- “As written, that’s the same policy that we were essentially sued on years ago,” Hattier said. “Why it’s still in there I don’t even know, because according to the settlement … we can’t even do that anymore,” Hattier said.
- However, since members of the public can speak freely during the public comments time at board meetings, some individual board members invited private individuals to attend and speak (and therein offer prayer). Prayers are still occasionally offered as such.
- Longtime educators Ivan Neal and Brice Reed were honored upon their retirement. Both have served as principals, teachers and assistant principals across schools in Selbyville, Frankford and Georgetown.
- Hattier reviewed a stack of legislation that the DSBA is watching, including one that will allow Sussex Technical High School to increase their local tax collection and enrollment over the next few years. The bill has passed and awaits the governor’s signature. Between the county’s population growth and the vo-tech school’s recent reforms, several IR board members expressed support. (“We need new tech people. They’ve got a good program. Let ’em do it,” Hattier said.)
- The budgetary process was delayed this year, but the 2021-fiscal-year budget was officially approved: $220 million for the IRSD (significantly higher than usual, because IRSD received funding for the construction projects and from the federal CARES Act) and $13.5 million for Howard T. Ennis School (which is managed separately).
- Richard Y. Johnson & Son Inc. was selected as the construction management company for the new Sussex Central High School (with Board Member Anthony Cannon absent from the meeting).
- The board approved a district calendar for 2021-2022. The year runs from Sept. 7 to June 15, with a full two weeks for winter vacation (Dec. 18 to Jan. 2) and 188 teacher days, 173 student days and 1,124 instruction hours (Delaware requires 1,060).
The IRSD Board of Education’s next regular monthly meeting will be Monday, March 22, at 7 p.m. at Indian River High School. Committee meetings will be Monday, March 8, at the Southern Delaware School of the Arts cafeteria in Selbyville, from 4 to 8 p.m.