With the expiration of USDA waivers on June 30, Indian River School District students will no longer receive meals at no cost in school cafeterias. Effective at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year in September, food service at all schools will return to pre-pandemic operations.
Students at all IRSD schools will be required to pay for breakfast and lunch unless they qualify for the federal free and reduced-price lunch program. Meals can be paid for by cash or check, or by utilizing the online TITAN Family Portal at https://family.titank12.com/.
Parents/guardians wishing to apply for free or reduced-price meals for their children are being encouraged to submit a Meal Benefit Form to the district Department of Nutrition Services prior to the start of the school year. This form can be accessed on the TITAN Family Portal, on the district website at irsd.net or at the child’s school. For more information, contact the child’s school or the IRSD Department of Nutrition Services at (302) 436-1000. A household may apply for benefits at any time during the school year.
The 2022-2023 school year begins on Tuesday, Sept. 6, for students in Grades K, 6 and 9, and the Howard T. Ennis School (excluding preschool). The first day of school for students in Grades 1-5, 7-8 and 10-12 will be on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Preschool programs, including Howard T. Ennis, will begin on Monday, Sept. 12.