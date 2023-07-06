The “Science of Reading” curriculum change, and the emphasis on phonics as a learning platform for early childhood education and reading from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade, is in full swing at the Indian River School District. Parents are pleased with what they are seeing already from their early readers, IRSD officials said.
Kelly Dorman, director of elementary education for the school system, and her team, including Marissa Hockman, within the department of instruction, is moving quickly to train teachers on the new Core Knowledge Language Arts program. The earlier English Language Arts, or ELA modules for reading, were used for eight years, so teachers are also excited to engage with the new learning process, she said.
“We never stopped teaching phonics, it is just more systematic and deliberative,” said Dorman. “There are certain things in early learning and pre-K that will help our students learn to read.”
“The parents are excited in hearing what their kids were thinking and learning about already. Now that we are going district-wide, all our IRSD parents are very excited,” she said.
“We will provide more information to parents on CKLA, and we just rolled out a new website,” said Dorman, for the district and parents. “The CKLA will be explained to parents clearly. It will go live in the next few weeks, before school starts. It is on our District Live site already, and we are updating and getting the language arts section of the site updated.”
She has redeployed the ELA instructional specialists, and, “Both myself and Marissa Hockman, and some of our math specialists,” are engaged in the training process.
English Language Arts refers to the study and use of the English language in academic settings. The term is used in the United States and Canada. ELA encompasses reading, writing, listening and speaking.
“We had already worked with a group of teachers to look at Core Knowledge Language Arts or CKLA,” said Dorman. “The team used a rubric to score the process, and it scored really high.”
The Indian River School District Board of Education allocated more than $2.8 million for the courseware and the implementation of the CKLA Science of Reading curriculum in May. Dorman explained that the vetting and review of the CKLA course materials was completed before that funding.
“We had our first teacher training on May 26 for our professional learning,” said Dorman. “We brought in CKLA trainers, and we broke out into various sessions for grade levels throughout the district. Teachers were broken into pre-K, all by itself,” she said, because the module is complex, “and kindergarten teachers through grades 1-2, and then teachers in grades 3-5.”
“The CKLA training is extremely exciting” for the teachers and administrators, she said. Dorman estimated that hundreds of teaching professionals are involved and reminded parents and educators that elementary school teachers are cross-trained to teach various subjects.
“There were IRSD administrators in each of those classes,” she noted.
“When I sat through my training session, teachers were engaged,” she said. “We had used our current program for about eight years, so we were at the opportune time to look at the curriculum. We knew it was time for a change, and it was a cycle we were in to move forward.”
“We know that this program aligns with the Science of Reading,” said Dorman.
Core Knowledge Language Arts is a comprehensive program for preschool grades to Grade 5 for teaching reading, writing, listening and speaking, while also building students’ vocabulary and knowledge across essential domains in literature, American history and the sciences. The Core Knowledge Foundation in based in Charlottesville, Va., and has partnered with Amplify Education for nationwide distribution of professionally printed and packaged CKLA classroom materials.
“We now have a professional learning plan that we will implement throughout this school year and will continue to give the teachers the training and refreshers,” said Dorman.
Curriculum updates take a village
“It’s a heavy lift to take on a new curriculum. We are doing pre-K through fifth grade and our entire district is focused on reading this year,” noted Dorman.
“We are looking at the third edition of our math program,” for a potential future upgrade, but for the current school year, it’s CKLA all the way.
“We know the need for quality, professional teaching and learning. We want the teachers to get familiar with this” module, she said.
“When you are an elementary school teacher, you teach reading, math, social studies and more,” said Dorman. “We want all staff members to know this CKLA. We have reading specialists and others to help.”
“In the professional development area, all of our staff will be trained. It will be well worth it when we are finished,” said the instructional specialist.
“We have always taught phonics, but a more balanced and iterative approach is the key. We had to provide intervention in the past. We realize we had to create a more systematic approach to reading,” said Dorman.
The CKLA will be provided to hundreds of teachers and administrators who will be exposed to the new learning ideas.
“As we field-tested, we heard from parents that this was the right approach,” said Dorman. “All of the teachers and the parents are excited.”
“It is just Ms. Hockman and I in-charge of this implementation, and that is why we are building capacity in the buildings — so we can be sure the transition happens in every school.”
“It has been exciting for us and it has been fun,” said Dorman. “It’s a lot of work; but the impact it will have on our students will be great.”
“We will develop strong readers and these students will have the joy of reading,” she said. “Reading impacts everything we do, every day. We want the kids to have those skills.”
Dorman and IRSD School Board members predicted that test scores will go up because of the CKLA early learning.
“We will be monitoring test scores and provide a screener to see a baseline of where our kids are coming in. We will have it in the middle and end of the school year.”
“We will also track our state assessment data in grade three,” said Dorman. “There are points throughout the year where we can check on student progress.”
CKLA provides the following approach to reading and learning, according to the foundation:
• Specific and Sequenced: Most curriculum standards provide general goals and objectives but offer teachers little guidance about the specific knowledge students should learn in each grade. In contrast, the Core Knowledge approach is to specify, in a clear grade-by-grade sequence, what students need to know.
• Excellence and Equity: Only by specifying the knowledge and skills that all children should share can we guarantee equal access to that knowledge. Educational excellence and equity require that every child in a democracy have access to important shared knowledge and language.
• Starting Early: It’s important to begin building strong foundations of knowledge in the early years. The Core Knowledge approach focuses on preschool through grade eight. In these early years, especially the preschool and elementary grades, schools can do the most to help children lay the groundwork for language development and future success.”
Summer reading at the library
South Coastal Public Library also provides a summer reading program. Children may read at least 10 hours to be eligible for prizes. The program launched on June 1 and is available through Aug. 6. Children and parents may use a reading log online to share their reading accomplishments or may create a paper log format to submit at the end of the summer.
According to the library, the summer reading program is “perfect for all ages. Our summer reading program is fun, free and easy. Simply read 10 hours (only 600 minutes) to complete summer reading and earn great prizes. Grab a good book and visit the beach, listen to an audiobook while gardening or read to your children before bedtime! All types of reading can count, and you can read whatever you choose.”
For more information, or to borrow a book, go to South Coastal Library, 43 Kent Avenue in Bethany Beach.