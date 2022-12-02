Last summer, Gov. John Carney signed House Bill 198, which requires every school district to provide instruction on Black history in the curriculum and to offer lessons in the subject in kindergarten through Grade 12 starting this school year. Indian River School District officials confirmed at the IRSD board meeting on Monday, Nov. 28, that the school system is in compliance with HB 198 and has taught on the related rubric for many years.
HB 198 allows for inclusion of Black people in history classes, noted the documents provided to the IRSD board members.
“Each of these elements is covered in our K-12 curriculum. I would like to publicly thank our teachers and our instruction specialists, and to make sure we are complying,” said IRSD Superintendent Jay Owens. “We are covered within the curriculum.”
The primary sponsor of HB 198 was state Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker, the first woman and first person of color elected to represent District 3 (Wilmington). She had many co-sponsors of the legislation, and state Sen. Elizabeth Lockman, also from District 3, led the senate companion bill.
“Nationally, it is a hot-button issue,” said Board Member Donald Hattier. “I would like to see an open forum for the general public to see how you are going to present this [curriculum] — more specifically by grade level. I would like to see a syllabus.”
“I understand [the IRSD curriculum plan] has to be presented by the school system to the State. We need to share how and why,” said Hattier. “I would like to avoid situations where the public dissents. We need to be transparent. We don’t want [parents and teachers] to read [the State’s] version of it in the newspaper and then come here to state their complaints.”
Hattier said he believes the public should be able to share their concerns about updates to the curriculum, beyond history subjects already covered, to avoid perceptions of political correctness or implementation of critical race theory. [The latter is considered an area of advanced study at the college level and is not taught to K-12 students.]
“I think we covered that in Curriculum in our last meeting?” noted Board Member Heather Statler.
Some of the subject-matter items required in teaching under the legislation include:
• “The Central Role that Racism played in the Civil War”;
• “The Contributions of Black People to U.S. History”;
• “Black Figures in National and Delaware History”; and
• “Examine the Ramifications of Racism.”
HB 198 also requires that teachers “provide the opportunity for students to uplift the Black experience in history and daily life.”
“Black history must be woven into all of our K-12 curriculums,” said Board President Rodney Layfield. “We would like the public to see where we are, to some extent,” he said, agreeing with Hattier.
The law requires that the district make its curriculum plans available to the public for review, and the board of education seemed to be complying with that premise.
Hattier stated, “The state legislature requested these additional [curriculum] items. A lot of work went into the IRSD documentation to show that we are covering these subjects already; but it was relatively general, and some things in the law do lead to additional discussion.”
Board Member James E. Fritz said, “Some believe it’s a widespread change that is going to take place, and I want the public to know it’s not a sweeping change of our curriculum. We have already been doing it. There could be public meetings or other ways to get that message across.”
Owens noted that the district has already communicated the HB 198-related updates.
“We have teased out many of these elements. The State is going to review this plan.”
He asked Kelly Dorman, director of elementary education, to provide additional information to the school board.
“We have to submit our plan on how we are going to comply with Delaware Law 198,” said Dorman. “We are showing how we are in alignment from kindergarten to 12th grade. We have bought or purchased no additional instructional materials and [this teaching] was what we have been doing for many years.”
Carver consent-order implementation continues
Also at the Nov. 28 meeting, Nika F. Reid, IRSD supervisor of support services, reported on the Carver School consent decree and provided insights on diversity, equity, inclusion and justice (DEIJ) issues. “We had a dialogue with the community advisory board,” reported Reid. “The IRSD district’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion was discussed. The district supports our equity steering committee.”
Reid said the IRSD must “Reflect the diversity of our student body. We need to make an emphasis on closing the gaps on [grading] assessments, graduation rates and disproportionate suspensions for some of our students.”
Student achievements noted
Indian River High School Student Government representatives also spoke at the IRSD board meeting. The co-president of the student council at Indian River High School noted that students have completed the first marking period.
“Students are busy. Most seniors have completed college applications. Eight of them have signed to their college of choice,” she said.
All the IRHS fall sports teams qualified for state tournaments, and the boys’ soccer team made it as far as the state semi-finals.
“We are proud of how hard they worked. Brynn Crandell was the back-to-back state champion in cross-country.”
IRHS Principal Mike Williams later added that Crandell was the Division 2 state champion for cross-country, as well as earning academic honors. Jordan Illian will play soccer for Division I University of South Carolina. Williams said Illian earned all-state honors, as well as academic honors at IRHS.
IRHS’s National Honor Society held a food drive for canned goods before Thanksgiving and volunteered at the Mountaire “Thanksgiving for Thousands” food distribution campaign.